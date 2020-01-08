How long to beat Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? Find out exactly how long it will take you to beat Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot when it releases later this month.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to release later this month, bringing DBZ fans another full-length RPG to sink their teeth into. If you’re planning on picking up the title when it arrives on January 17, then you’re going to want to know how long it will take to beat Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Thankfully, we’ve got all the information you need right here.

How long to beat Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot?

Set to release on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will cover a large swath of the DBZ saga throughout its story. Throw in all the extra side missions and quests that you can think of, and it’s sure to take players a good number of hours to complete.

Players will be able to take part in races and tons of other side activities in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

In fact, according to a review that appeared on Famitsu (which was later translated on ResetEra), Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will probably take most players around 40 hours to complete the main story. If you throw in the side quests, extra missions, and other goodies, then you’re reportedly looking at about 30-40 or more hours of content, bringing it to around 80-100 hours to complete everything. Of course, this is all based on a third-party review, and we haven’t yet gotten our hands on the game to confirm these reports.

Since we haven’t confirmed this ourselves just yet, we’ll be sure to update this guide with any additional information once we have the game in our hands. Despite that, though, it is looking like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will have quite a bit of DBZ goodness to offer fans looking for a long-form RPG to dive into. For those who haven’t followed Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game is an open-world action RPG that includes a ton of great DBZ fighting that will no doubt challenge fans as they dive deeper into the world.

For more info on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, keep your eyes glued right here to Shacknews. We’ll have plenty of content about the game when it arrives later this month.