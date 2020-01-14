Increase region levels in the Guiding Lands - Monster Hunter World Everything that you'll need to know to increase the region levels in the Guiding Lands, the newest end-game area in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

The Guiding Lands is a brand-new area that players can visit after they complete the main campaign in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Once accessed, players will find that the Guiding Lands has several regions that callback to the end-game areas of the base game. If you want to take down the biggest and baddest monsters in the game, you’re going to need to level up your regions. In this guide, we’ll break down how regions level up in the Guiding Lands, so you can take on the toughest beasts.

If you’re looking to increase the region levels in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s Guiding Lands, then you’re going to need to do a few important things.

Leveling up regions is as easy as simply doing the normal things that you do during a hunt in Monster Hunter World. Make sure to focus on picking up monster tracks that you come across, and then break down any monster parts that you can. This means you’ll want to learn more about each monster that you can face off against and then try to make sure you’re focusing on breaking off the various pieces.

You can also capture or slay monsters in the region to increase that region’s level. However, if you really want to maximize your leveling of each region, try to focus on capturing or slaying the monster that are native to that region.

As mentioned above, you just want to do the normal things that you already do in Monster Hunter World. Focus on making the most of these things and you’ll start to see your regions level up quite consistently. One important thing that you’ll want to note, though, is that leveling up one region will bring down the level of another region. Because of this caveat, you’re going to want to figure out a specific region to level up and then focus on that.

