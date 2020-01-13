Super Nintendo World to open Summer 2020 in Japan, park detailed Get ready to interact with your favorite Nintendo characters in this first Japanese park location like never before, come this summer.

Planning a trip to Japan this summer? You might want to add it to your docket if you weren't already. Super Nintendo World is about to officially open with its first location in Japan this summer.

A deluge of new information hit Twitter this evening, thanks to Tokyo-based Bloomberg reporter Kurumi Mori, who related some of the details from a press event on Tuesday evening. This is all part of a planned announcement that the Japanese Nintendo account shared for fans that we reported on earlier this evening on Monday.

Super Nintendo World is set to offer a multifaceted digital experience that looks to mirror that of what Disney has on tap with its colorful, interactive bands that its Star Wars-themed world uses. Visitors will wear "Power Up Bands" that can sync with a smartphone app and track activities as they walk around the park.

Super Nintendo World will use tech + smartphone app⚡ Wearable wrist bands called the "Power Up Band" will make you feel like you're part of the game world 🎮 You can collect digital coins and compete with others #SuperNintendoWorld #MarioKart pic.twitter.com/ltloaNqCCE — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) January 14, 2020

The bands will track digital coins and help visitors compete with others as they explore. This is all according to chief creative officer Thierry Coup of Universal Creative, who referred to the exciting new space as a "life-sized, living video game."

"A life-size, living video game" -- Thierry Coup shows us the new app used to enjoy Super Nintendo World with a wrist band, touting an interactive experience #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/n468l5elnO — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) January 14, 2020

When you get the mobile app, you can check out a map that will let you track different attractions and rides. You can even customize your own profile and unlock achievements as you see all there is to see in the park, collecting coins all the way. There's no details yet on why you need the coins (probably some way to redeem them) but it sounds like a good way to get a leg up on your friends to tell them you're actually better at "being" Mario than they are.

Just in case you're not having a difficult enough time waiting for your turn to attend (and for summer to get here), Nintendo also debuted a fun music video from Galantis feat. Charli XCX.

Unfortunately, there wasn't a lot divulged about what kind of attractions you can find at the park, so we're still wondering about some of what's to come. But luckily, after the first location opens Osaka, US visitors will get a chance to he'd in there as well, with locations in Hollywood, CA and Orlando, FL coming ahead of a Singapore park. There will be a real-world Mario Kart, but what else is waiting for us there?



We'll let you know as soon as we hear more!