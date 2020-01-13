Expect more Super Nintendo World news from Japan tomorrow We could finally be hearing all of the awesome new details about the upcoming Nintendo-themed park in Japan.

It looks like we may finally get to hear more about the upcoming Super Nintendo World, the theme park that's been in the works at Universal Studios Japan for some time now.

A recent tweet from the official Universal Studios Japan Twitter account teased an announcement that's about to happen tomorrow, along with the logo for the new theme park. In English, it proclaims that the team will announce the latest Super Nintendo World information."

"Don't miss tomorrow's post!" the rest of the tweet reads. Naturally, we won't, so you can look forward to new information coming down the pipeline around 10 PM ET on January 13, later today – which is around noon in Japan.

We've yet to hear much about the upcoming park, but we do know it'll feature several themed rides, such as a special Mario Kart area and some sort of Yoshi attraction. There's still plenty of time before the park is scheduled to open, but for us poor saps who don't get to travel to Japan every year, it would be nice to have a look at what's waiting there before deciding if the trip is worth it or not.

We're thinking it's worth it, for the record.

Would you make a pilgrimage to the awesome-looking Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan?