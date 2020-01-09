Samurai Shodown Switch release date set for February 2020 Nintendo Switch players who have been looking to get their Samurai on will be getting their chance soon. We finally have a confirmed launch date for Samurai Shodown on Switch.

Samurai Shodown was an amazing return of the classic franchise in 2019. The methodical, hard-hitting weapon fighter busted into PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia and put up a good year of solid competition for fighting game fans at the likes of EVO and other major tournaments. It won’t be much longer before Nintendo Switch fans finally get to experience their share of the clash of swords and the spray of blood. Samurai Shodown finally has a release date for Nintendo Switch.

Samurai Shodown’s Nintendo Switch release date was announced on January 7, 2020 via Nintendo’s webpage for the game and a press release from SNK. Samurai Shodown is officially slated for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on February 25, 2020. The game will be bringing its full cast of originals from the franchise like Haohmaru, Charlotte, Tam Tam, and Earthquake, alongside newcomers like Yashamaru Kurama and Darli Dagger. It is unknown at this time what the plans are for the Samurai Shodown Season pass characters, which include the likes of Wan-Fu, Shizumaru Hisame, and more.

It’s worth noting that players that pre-order Samurai Shodown on Nintendo Switch will get their hands on a few bonuses for the game. There’s a 10 percent discount for pre-ordering, plus you get a free digital copy of the Neo Geo Pocket edition of Samurai Shodown 2, as well as a Nintendo Switch Joycon controller skin featuring Haohmaru and Yashamaru. It’s a neat little bit of extra goodies to pick up if you’re a fan of the franchise.

It wasn’t our absolute favorite fighting game of 2019 if our Shacknews review was any indication, but it did what it was supposed to do to capture the original spirit of the series for better and worse. Moreover, Samurai Shodown captured the heart of fighting game fans, pulling in a solid 1700+ participants in EVO 2019’s registration numbers.

With such an enjoyable return to form for the franchise, it will be cool to be able to take 2019’s Samurai Shodown with us wherever we want to duel when it comes to Nintendo Switch on February 25, 2020.