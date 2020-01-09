Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX drops in March, demo today A remake of the original Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series will be available later this year, but you can try a demo later today.

During today's Pokemon-centric Direct, there were a few new Pokémon announcements made. One included the debut of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, which is set to drop this March.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is set to allow fans to revisit both Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team, both of which released 13 years ago on Nintendo DS in 2016. They've gotten a massive overhaul with the new Switch iteration that combines both games into one. It also adopts a new, storybook-like aesthetic that's a far cry from the original sprite-based games, which looked more like classic Pokemon RPGs. Now, you can enter a lush, colorful world that's rife with life and Pokemon to meet.

The Mystery Dungeon series is a bit different from traditional Pokemon games, as they focus on randomly-generated dungeons that trainers can explore. Combat finds creatures walking around together in said dungeons and engaging in turn-based attacks. It's actually nearer to a roguelike then classic Pokemon games.

One major note about the Mystery Dungeon games is that the Pokemon in them speak English and can communicate with the player and each other, making them the stars of the game instead of the human partner, who's there to pull the plot along, but takes a backseat to the Pokemon doing all the interacting.

You can try out a demo of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX via the Nintendo Switch eShop right now. If you like what you see, you can carry your progress over the full version, as it's slated to release on March 6, 2020. You can also pre-order the game now.