January Xbox Game Pass titles include Frostpunk, Tekken 7 Get your game on with a set of new games being added to Xbox Game Pass just in time to kick off 2020 right.

Microsoft is kicking off 2020 with a bang with its new series of Xbox Game Pass times on tap for January.

Starting Thursday, January 9, you'll be able to pick up two new games on Xbox Game Pass just in time for your New Year's celebrations: Frostpunk: Console Edition and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. Both games will be up for grabs for Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, though Microsoft also added the original Frostpunk for PC and FTL: Faster Than Light to the Xbox Game Pass PC library as well for good measure.

But that's not all. Xbox Game Pass owners can also look forward to a second wave of games the week of January 13. On January 16, Tekken 7 will be added to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Ultimate.

There's a veritable bounty of new games that are now available for PC players this month, including Human Fall Flat, Metro: Last Light Redux, My Friend Pedro,and Phoenix Point. There's a whole video showing off the changes and updates for PC players, too.

If you're looking to tumble headfirst into a ton of games you're essentially getting for free for a while, it looks like now's a great time to do it. Hopefully February is full of such gaming bounty as well. Let us know if you plan on trying any of these games out. We recommend trying out Frostpunk, for sure, whether you try it on console or PC. You'll get sucked in nearly immediately.