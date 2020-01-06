Watch the CES 2020 Sony press conference livestream here Make sure you tune in and watch the CES 2020 Sony press conference livestream this evening.

CES is one of the biggest events of the year for tech companies and it wouldn’t make much sense for a company like Sony to miss out on the action. Thankfully, they aren’t skipping out this time around and fans of the company have some news to look forward to during the press conference set to take play later this evening. If you’ve curious to see what’s next for the tech giant but can’t make it out to the conference itself, then you can always watch the CES 2020 Sony press conference livestream right here.

Watch the CES 2020 Sony press conference livestream here

If you’re looking to tune into the Sony press conference during tonight’s CES keynotes, then you’ll want to set aside a little time around 5 PM PT (8 ET, 7 CT). The Sony CES 2020 press conference will take place this evening and will be available to watch via the company’s Vimeo livestream. It’s unclear at this moment whether you’ll be able to tune in via YouTube or Twitch, but we’ll keep an eye out for more info as the event draws closer.

Tune in at 5 PM PT for the Sony CES 2020 press conference.

There is a lot of speculation about what the Sony CES 2020 press conference might include. Some are convinced that we’ll finally see more about the PlayStation 5, while others are sure that it will focus around Sony's other technological offerings: things like televisions, headphones, and more. Considering how many events Sony missed out on last year, though, it stands to reason that the company’s CES showing might at least have a bit of a surprise for the fans. Of course, we could sit here and speculate all day about what’s going to be shown off. The truth of the matter is, though, nobody really knows except Sony.

Wanting more out of your CES 2020 experience? Make sure you check out our guide to the CES schedule, dates, and even our CES 2020 hub, where we’ll be detailing all of this week’s biggest announcements and reveals.