Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 27: End of 2019 deals

Happy New Year, everyone! Many of the year-end deals featured this weekend are the same you'll find last week. A few chairs got shuffled over at Green Man Gaming, The Humble Store, and Fanatical, but the deals are mostly the same. And the deals are still pretty great.

The Steam Winter Sale continues through next week, so pick up what you can, while you can. Same goes for the big sale going down on Battle.net and GOG.com. Pick up your favorite game and ring in the new year right.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Direct2Drive

Epic Games Store

Sign in to your Epic Games account and claim one $10 Epic Coupon. The Epic Coupon is automatically applied at checkout on eligible games of $14.99 or more. You will receive another Epic Coupon after every eligible purchase.

Fanatical

Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $34.99 for Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $3.99 for Double Cross, Trident's Wake, The King's Bird, and Joggernauts. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

Use the coupon code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code HAPPYHOLIDAYS to save 5% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Blasphemous, Ancestors Legacy, Phantom Doctrine, Dead Vinland, Horizon Chase Turbo, Dark Future: Blood Red States, Desert Child, Aegis Defenders, and XMorph Defense. DRMs vary.

The Yogscast Jingle Jam has returned! Pay $5 or more for a shout-out on the Yogscast and a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animated Calling Card. Pay $30 or more for Kingdom: New Lands, Bastion, Rapture Rejects, Crusader Kings II: Dynasty Starter Pack, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad GOTY Edition, Invisible Inc., Dreadlands (beta), Clatter, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Balancelot, Animal Super Squad, 41% off one purchase on Displate.com, Two Point Hospital: Jingle Jimjams, 70% off Two Point Hospital on the Humble Store, Misadventures of Laura Silver: Chapter I, Hero Defense, Battlevoid: Harbinger, Drink More Glurp Jingle Jam Challenge, Company of Heroes, Must Dash Amigos, MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures, Partial Control, Stories: The Path of Destinies, Omensight: Definitive Edition, Border Force, Rebound: Dodgeball Evolved, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Adventure Boy Cheapskate DX, A Glider's Journey, Scanner Sombre, Motorsport Manager, Kalaban, Colt Express, Deadlight: Director's Cut, Artemis: God-Queen of the Hunt, a coupon for 60% off of Dead by Daylight and three DLCs (Of Flesh and Mud Chapter, Spark of Madness Chapter, and Curtain Call Chapter), Pumped BMX+, YORG.io, Cathedral, Super Chicken Catchers, Ninja Senki DX, Throne of Lies: The Online Game of Deceit, Nemo Dungeon, Neverwinter: Vestments of the Wind Pack, Star Trek Online: Federation Elite Starter Pack, Anomaly 2, Anomaly Defenders, Anomaly Korea, Anomaly: Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign, Anomaly: Warzone Earth, SkyScrapers, Rogue Rocks, ScourgeBringer, Dino Run DX, Potatoman Seeks the Troof, Songs of Skydale, 1 Screen Platformer, The Window Box, Draw Your Game, Downtown Drift, Red Horizon, and The Tear. DRMs vary.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.