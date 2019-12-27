Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 27: End of 2019 deals

Happy New Year, everyone! Many of the year-end deals featured this weekend are the same you'll find last week. A few chairs got shuffled over at Green Man Gaming, The Humble Store, and Fanatical, but the deals are mostly the same. And the deals are still pretty great.
The Steam Winter Sale continues through next week, so pick up what you can, while you can. Same goes for the big sale going down on Battle.net and GOG.com. Pick up your favorite game and ring in the new year right.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $39.99 (33% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $24.99 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft: The Cat Pack - $39.99 (65% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $29.49 (26% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $17.98 (28% off)
- StarCraft Remastered - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft Cartooned - $7.99 (20% off)
- StarCraft II Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II Stetmann Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II BlizzCon 2018 War Chest Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II War Chest: Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dozens of WoW pets and other add-ons for other Blizzard games are on sale through the new year. Check out everything featured in the Blizzard Franchises Holiday Sale.
Direct2Drive
- Grand Theft Auto V: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- End the year with the top games from top publishers during the Direct2Drive Weekend Sale.
Epic Games Store
Sign in to your Epic Games account and claim one $10 Epic Coupon. The Epic Coupon is automatically applied at checkout on eligible games of $14.99 or more. You will receive another Epic Coupon after every eligible purchase.
- Hyper Light Drifter - FREE until 12/28
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $49.79 (17% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Control - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tetris Effect - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $23.99 (20% off)
- Anno 1800 - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- World War Z - $14.99 (57% off)
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Afterparty - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Subnautica - $16.24 (35% off)
- There are dozens of more games featured during the big year-end sale. Check out all of the games featured during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.
Fanatical
Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $34.99 for Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $3.99 for Double Cross, Trident's Wake, The King's Bird, and Joggernauts. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered [Origin] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Origin games are now on Fanatical! Check out the best of Origin during the Fanatical EA Publisher Sale.
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $41.39 (31% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Two Point Hospital [Steam] - $10.49 (70% off)
- Team Sonic Racing [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 [Steam] - $3.99 (90% off)
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $0.99 (90% off)
- There are dozens of games on sale as part of the big year-end sale. Check out everything featured during the Fanatical Winter Sale.
GamersGate
Use the coupon code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $13.12 (47% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $4.80 (76% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $30.00 (70% off)
- Hitman GOTY Edition [Steam] - $14.78 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $4.80 (76% off)
- The GamersGate year-end sale is underway. Check out everything featured in the GamersGate Winter Sale 2019.
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- GreedFall - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $24.69 (45% off)
- Ion Fury - $19.99 (20% off)
- AMID EVIL - $14.99 (25% off)
- Children of Morta - $16.49 (25% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $22.49 (50% off)
- Outward - $15.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $29.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I + II - $12.69 (15% off)
- Indivisible - $31.99 (20% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $29.99 (25% off)
- Void Bastards - $20.09 (33% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $15.99 (20% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $9.99 (33% off)
- Slay the Spire - $18.69 (25% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - $9.99 (50% off)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - $13.74 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- There are over 2,500 games on sale from now through the new year. There are also select bundles available that will save you even more money! Check out all of the games featured in the GOG.com Winter Sale.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code HAPPYHOLIDAYS to save 5% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order [Origin] - $44.81 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Monster Hunter World [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $34.52 (41% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V [Rockstar] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $21.60 (64% off)
- Fallout 76 - $17.98 (55% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $14.40 (64% off)
- Anthem [Origin] - $16.56 (72% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $10.80 (64% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II [Origin] - $21.59 (28% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.00 (77% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $21.60 (64% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan [Steam] - $17.42 (42% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $17.08 (43% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $18.89 (37% off)
- Green Man Gaming has kicked off its holiday sale with hundreds of games on sale and 48-hour limited time deals. Check out all of the games featured during the Green Man Gaming Winter Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Blasphemous, Ancestors Legacy, Phantom Doctrine, Dead Vinland, Horizon Chase Turbo, Dark Future: Blood Red States, Desert Child, Aegis Defenders, and XMorph Defense. DRMs vary.
The Yogscast Jingle Jam has returned! Pay $5 or more for a shout-out on the Yogscast and a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animated Calling Card. Pay $30 or more for Kingdom: New Lands, Bastion, Rapture Rejects, Crusader Kings II: Dynasty Starter Pack, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad GOTY Edition, Invisible Inc., Dreadlands (beta), Clatter, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Balancelot, Animal Super Squad, 41% off one purchase on Displate.com, Two Point Hospital: Jingle Jimjams, 70% off Two Point Hospital on the Humble Store, Misadventures of Laura Silver: Chapter I, Hero Defense, Battlevoid: Harbinger, Drink More Glurp Jingle Jam Challenge, Company of Heroes, Must Dash Amigos, MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures, Partial Control, Stories: The Path of Destinies, Omensight: Definitive Edition, Border Force, Rebound: Dodgeball Evolved, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Adventure Boy Cheapskate DX, A Glider's Journey, Scanner Sombre, Motorsport Manager, Kalaban, Colt Express, Deadlight: Director's Cut, Artemis: God-Queen of the Hunt, a coupon for 60% off of Dead by Daylight and three DLCs (Of Flesh and Mud Chapter, Spark of Madness Chapter, and Curtain Call Chapter), Pumped BMX+, YORG.io, Cathedral, Super Chicken Catchers, Ninja Senki DX, Throne of Lies: The Online Game of Deceit, Nemo Dungeon, Neverwinter: Vestments of the Wind Pack, Star Trek Online: Federation Elite Starter Pack, Anomaly 2, Anomaly Defenders, Anomaly Korea, Anomaly: Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign, Anomaly: Warzone Earth, SkyScrapers, Rogue Rocks, ScourgeBringer, Dino Run DX, Potatoman Seeks the Troof, Songs of Skydale, 1 Screen Platformer, The Window Box, Draw Your Game, Downtown Drift, Red Horizon, and The Tear. DRMs vary.
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $49.79 (17% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Need for Speed Heat [Origin] - $34.79 (42% off)
- FIFA 20 [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 20 [Origin] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Anthem [Origin] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- River City Girls [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mutant Football League [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
Origin
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $49.79 (17% off)
- Apex Legends Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack - $31.19 (20% off)
- FIFA 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $40.19 (33% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Anthem - $11.99 (80% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $11.99 (40% off)
- Save on EA's best for the holidays. Check out all of the games featured during the Origin Holiday Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $24.00 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $16.00 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $36.30 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- The best of Ubisoft is on sale for the holidays. On top of that, BUY 2, GET 1 FREE on select titles! Check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Store's Winter Sale.
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $49.79 (17% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $82.40 (72% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $33.49 (33% off)
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rage 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $23.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $23.68 (78% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $47.99 (20% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.67 (51% off)
- GreedFall - $37.49 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $22.49 (50% off)
- Hades [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $9.99 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $10.39 (20% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $24.74 (45% off)
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $20.39 (66% off)
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Celeste - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $13.99 (30% off)
- DOOM - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Conan Exiles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $14.99 (50% off)
- Don't Starve MEGA PACK 2019 - $16.37 (67% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.79 (34% off)
- Sunset Overdrive - $12.99 (35% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Rust - $23.44 (33% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution - $8.99 (80% off)
- Planet Coaster - $8.99 (80% off)
- Cities Skylines - $7.49 (75% off)
- Hitman GO Definitive Edition - $1.59 (80% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $10.49 (30% off)
- Undertale - $3.99 (60% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- It has begun. Thousands of games are on sale right now, so check out everything that's up for grabs during the Steam Winter Sale.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 27: End of 2019 deals