Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 20: Steam Winter Sale

The holidays are here and that means it's time to surrender your wallets. The Steam Winter Sale has begun! That's thousands of games on sale, including the best deals of the year on some of this year's very best games.
But wait! Some new challengers have also entered the ring! Look out! It's the Epic Games Store, offering up its exclusives for cheap! And over there, it's Blizzard! They have their own exclusives that they want to offer up for low, low prices! And coming through the roof is Green Man Gaming, which is somehow going even steeper with some of their discounts. And... GOG.com, have you been in this ring the entire time? Since last week, you say?
(Also, you might have heard that some Star Wars movie came out this weekend. So yes, that means lots of Star Wars games are on sale, including the first discounts for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.)
Choose your fighter and come out spending!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $39.99 (33% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $24.99 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft: The Cat Pack - $39.99 (65% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $29.49 (26% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $17.98 (28% off)
- StarCraft Remastered - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft Cartooned - $7.99 (20% off)
- StarCraft II Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II Stetmann Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II BlizzCon 2018 War Chest Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II War Chest: Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dozens of WoW pets and other add-ons for other Blizzard games are on sale through the new year. Check out everything featured in the Blizzard Franchises Holiday Sale.
Direct2Drive
- Metal Gear Survive [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner [Steam] - $11.40 (62% off)
- Super Bomberman R [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
Epic Games Store
Sign in to your Epic Games account and claim one $10 Epic Coupon. The Epic Coupon is automatically applied at checkout on eligible games of $14.99 or more. You will receive another Epic Coupon after every eligible purchase.
- The Wolf Among Us - FREE until 12/19
- The Escapists - FREE until 12/19
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $49.79 (17% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Control - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tetris Effect - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $23.99 (20% off)
- Anno 1800 - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- World War Z - $14.99 (57% off)
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Afterparty - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Subnautica - $16.24 (35% off)
Fanatical
Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $34.99 for Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $3.99 for Double Cross, Trident's Wake, The King's Bird, and Joggernauts. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered [Origin] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Origin games are now on Fanatical! Check out the best of Origin during the Fanatical EA Publisher Sale.
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $0.99 (90% off)
GamersGate
Use the coupon code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $14.85 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- Monster Hunter World [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $14.85 (75% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The GamersGate year-end sale is underway. Check out everything featured in the GamersGate Winter Sale 2019.
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- GreedFall - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $24.69 (45% off)
- Children of Morta - $16.49 (25% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $22.49 (50% off)
- Outward - $15.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $29.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I + II - $12.69 (15% off)
- Indivisible - $31.99 (20% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $15.99 (20% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $9.99 (33% off)
- Slay the Spire - $18.69 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- There are over 2,500 games on sale from now through the new year. There are also select bundles available that will save you even more money! Check out all of the games featured in the GOG.com Winter Sale.
Green Man Gaming
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order [Origin] - $43.82 (27% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $14.85 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter World [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $34.52 (41% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $14.85 (75% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $14.40 (64% off)
- Anthem [Origin] - $16.20 (73% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $10.80 (64% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II [Origin] - $21.59 (28% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.00 (77% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan [Steam] - $17.42 (42% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $18.89 (37% off)
- Green Man Gaming has kicked off its holiday sale with hundreds of games on sale and 48-hour limited time deals. Check out all of the games featured during the Green Man Gaming Winter Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Blasphemous, Ancestors Legacy, Phantom Doctrine, Dead Vinland, Horizon Chase Turbo, Dark Future: Blood Red States, Desert Child, Aegis Defenders, and XMorph Defense. DRMs vary.
The Yogscast Jingle Jam has returned! Pay $5 or more for a shout-out on the Yogscast and a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animated Calling Card. Pay $30 or more for Kingdom: New Lands, Bastion, Rapture Rejects, Crusader Kings II: Dynasty Starter Pack, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad GOTY Edition, Invisible Inc., Dreadlands (beta), Clatter, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Balancelot, Animal Super Squad, 41% off one purchase on Displate.com, Two Point Hospital: Jingle Jimjams, 70% off Two Point Hospital on the Humble Store, Misadventures of Laura Silver: Chapter I, Hero Defense, Battlevoid: Harbinger, Drink More Glurp Jingle Jam Challenge, Company of Heroes, Must Dash Amigos, MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures, Partial Control, Stories: The Path of Destinies, Omensight: Definitive Edition, Border Force, Rebound: Dodgeball Evolved, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Adventure Boy Cheapskate DX, A Glider's Journey, Scanner Sombre, Motorsport Manager, Kalaban, Colt Express, Deadlight: Director's Cut, Artemis: God-Queen of the Hunt, a coupon for 60% off of Dead by Daylight and three DLCs (Of Flesh and Mud Chapter, Spark of Madness Chapter, and Curtain Call Chapter), Pumped BMX+, YORG.io, Cathedral, Super Chicken Catchers, Ninja Senki DX, Throne of Lies: The Online Game of Deceit, Nemo Dungeon, Neverwinter: Vestments of the Wind Pack, Star Trek Online: Federation Elite Starter Pack, Anomaly 2, Anomaly Defenders, Anomaly Korea, Anomaly: Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign, Anomaly: Warzone Earth, SkyScrapers, Rogue Rocks, ScourgeBringer, Dino Run DX, Potatoman Seeks the Troof, Songs of Skydale, 1 Screen Platformer, The Window Box, Draw Your Game, Downtown Drift, Red Horizon, The Tear, and more games to be named later. DRMs vary.
Or pay $1 or more for Prison Architect, Prison Architect: Aficionado, Cities in Motion, and Cities in Motion 2. Pay more than the average $7.57 to get Cities: Skylines with the Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia, Green Cities, and Synthetic Down Radio DLC packs, Cities in Motion's U.S. Cities, Tokyo, and German Cities DLC packs, and Cities in Motion 2's European Cities DLC pack. Pay $18 or more to also receive Surviving Mars Deluxe Edition and the Space Race, Green Planet, and Project Laika DLC packs and the Cities: Skylines Industries DLC pack. These activate on Steam.
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $49.79 (17% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga [Steam] - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Bundle [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection [Steam] - $8.79 (56% off)
- The best of Star Wars is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the deals in the Humble Store's Star Wars Sale.
- FIFA 20 [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The best from Electronic Arts is on sale for the holidays. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's EA Holiday Sale.
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
Origin
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $49.79 (17% off)
- FIFA 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $40.19 (33% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Anthem - $11.99 (80% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $11.99 (40% off)
- Save on EA's best for the holidays. Check out all of the games featured during the Origin Holiday Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $24.00 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $16.00 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $36.30 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- The best of Ubisoft is on sale for the holidays. Check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Store's Winter Sale.
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $49.79 (17% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $82.40 (72% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $33.49 (33% off)
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rage 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $23.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $23.68 (78% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $47.99 (20% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.67 (51% off)
- GreedFall - $37.49 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $22.49 (50% off)
- Hades [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $9.99 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $10.39 (20% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $24.74 (45% off)
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $20.39 (66% off)
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Celeste - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $13.99 (30% off)
- DOOM - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Conan Exiles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Don't Starve MEGA PACK 2019 - $16.37 (67% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.79 (34% off)
- Sunset Overdrive - $12.99 (35% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Hitman GO Definitive Edition - $1.59 (80% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- It has begun. Thousands of games are on sale right now, so check out everything that's up for grabs during the Steam Winter Sale.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 20: Steam Winter Sale