Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 20: Steam Winter Sale

The holidays are here and that means it's time to surrender your wallets. The Steam Winter Sale has begun! That's thousands of games on sale, including the best deals of the year on some of this year's very best games.

But wait! Some new challengers have also entered the ring! Look out! It's the Epic Games Store, offering up its exclusives for cheap! And over there, it's Blizzard! They have their own exclusives that they want to offer up for low, low prices! And coming through the roof is Green Man Gaming, which is somehow going even steeper with some of their discounts. And... GOG.com, have you been in this ring the entire time? Since last week, you say?

(Also, you might have heard that some Star Wars movie came out this weekend. So yes, that means lots of Star Wars games are on sale, including the first discounts for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.)

Choose your fighter and come out spending!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Direct2Drive

Epic Games Store

Sign in to your Epic Games account and claim one $10 Epic Coupon. The Epic Coupon is automatically applied at checkout on eligible games of $14.99 or more. You will receive another Epic Coupon after every eligible purchase.

Fanatical

Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $34.99 for Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $3.99 for Double Cross, Trident's Wake, The King's Bird, and Joggernauts. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

Use the coupon code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Blasphemous, Ancestors Legacy, Phantom Doctrine, Dead Vinland, Horizon Chase Turbo, Dark Future: Blood Red States, Desert Child, Aegis Defenders, and XMorph Defense. DRMs vary.

The Yogscast Jingle Jam has returned! Pay $5 or more for a shout-out on the Yogscast and a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animated Calling Card. Pay $30 or more for Kingdom: New Lands, Bastion, Rapture Rejects, Crusader Kings II: Dynasty Starter Pack, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad GOTY Edition, Invisible Inc., Dreadlands (beta), Clatter, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Balancelot, Animal Super Squad, 41% off one purchase on Displate.com, Two Point Hospital: Jingle Jimjams, 70% off Two Point Hospital on the Humble Store, Misadventures of Laura Silver: Chapter I, Hero Defense, Battlevoid: Harbinger, Drink More Glurp Jingle Jam Challenge, Company of Heroes, Must Dash Amigos, MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures, Partial Control, Stories: The Path of Destinies, Omensight: Definitive Edition, Border Force, Rebound: Dodgeball Evolved, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Adventure Boy Cheapskate DX, A Glider's Journey, Scanner Sombre, Motorsport Manager, Kalaban, Colt Express, Deadlight: Director's Cut, Artemis: God-Queen of the Hunt, a coupon for 60% off of Dead by Daylight and three DLCs (Of Flesh and Mud Chapter, Spark of Madness Chapter, and Curtain Call Chapter), Pumped BMX+, YORG.io, Cathedral, Super Chicken Catchers, Ninja Senki DX, Throne of Lies: The Online Game of Deceit, Nemo Dungeon, Neverwinter: Vestments of the Wind Pack, Star Trek Online: Federation Elite Starter Pack, Anomaly 2, Anomaly Defenders, Anomaly Korea, Anomaly: Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign, Anomaly: Warzone Earth, SkyScrapers, Rogue Rocks, ScourgeBringer, Dino Run DX, Potatoman Seeks the Troof, Songs of Skydale, 1 Screen Platformer, The Window Box, Draw Your Game, Downtown Drift, Red Horizon, The Tear, and more games to be named later. DRMs vary.

Or pay $1 or more for Prison Architect, Prison Architect: Aficionado, Cities in Motion, and Cities in Motion 2. Pay more than the average $7.57 to get Cities: Skylines with the Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia, Green Cities, and Synthetic Down Radio DLC packs, Cities in Motion's U.S. Cities, Tokyo, and German Cities DLC packs, and Cities in Motion 2's European Cities DLC pack. Pay $18 or more to also receive Surviving Mars Deluxe Edition and the Space Race, Green Planet, and Project Laika DLC packs and the Cities: Skylines Industries DLC pack. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.