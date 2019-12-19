Cadence of Hyrule gets free Octavo's Ode DLC Cadence of Hyrule has gotten free DLC, featuring a new adventure centered around the villainous Octavo.

The Crypt of the Necrodancer and Legend of Zelda mash-up, Cadence of Hyrule, was a genuinely enjoyable take on adventure and rhythm gaming that came as a complete surprise earlier in 2019, but the journey is not over. Just ahead of the holidays, Cadence of Hyrule just got an all-new free update, Octavo’s Ode, which features the villain Octavo as a new unlockable character with his own story and more.

The Cadence of Hyrule: Octavo’s Ode DLC was announced on December 19, 2019 via the Nintendo of America Twitter. As of Dec 19, players on Switch can download the Octavo’s update for free. This new update features the Cadence of Hyrule villain Octavo as an unlockable character, complete with his own adventure. As Octavo, you’ll discover all new weapons and skills and learn more about the backstory of this dastardly musical fiend. What’s more, players will be able to take part in the original Crypt of the Necrodancer gameplay in Cadence of Hyrule’s new Dungeon Mode.

Octavo has a few unique tricks up his musical sleaves for your use in Octavo's Ode.

Cadence of Hyrule was an absolute blast out of left field when it launched back in June of 2019. In our Shacknews review, we thought it did well to blend the universe of Legend of Zelda and its denizens with the gameplay and randomized dungeons of the Crypt of the Necrodancer style. With Octavo’s Ode, it’s a great opportunity to go back and revisit the game and get more of what we love with a fresh adventure to go with it. Moreover, the Dungeon Mode sounds like it will be an enjoyable romp in the original Necrodancer style. Hopefully this means we can mix it up with a bit more difficulty, which was one of our few gripes with Cadence of Hyrule’s original release.

Octavo’s Ode is available now and free to download on Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer on the Nintendo Switch.