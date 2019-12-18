Zombie Army Trilogy coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020 Rebellion's beloved cult-hit series is making the trip over to the Nintendo Switch in its entirety in 2020.

The popular spinoff of Rebellion’s Sniper Elite series, Zombie Army, took on a reanimated life of its own when it launched as both downloadable content for Sniper Elite V2 and a standalone game. It has since become beloved for its reasons. Those looking to put Hitler’s undead armies down for good all over again will be happy to know that the Trilogy will be coming over to Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Rebellion announced the Zombie Army Trilogy for Nintendo Switch on December 17, 2019 via the Zombie Army Twitter. The Trilogy will be bringing all three original installments over to the Switch with solo and up to four player local wireless co-op supported, as well as Nintendo Switch Online’s Friend Invite system. The game will also get all content released on consoles, including the Horde mode in which players survive as long as possible. Though no official date has been posted yet, Zombie Army Trilogy is expected to land on Switch sometime in early 2020.

Zombie Army Trilogy is coming to #NintendoSwitch in early 2020!



On Switch, ZAT comes with everything previously released on consoles AND brand new features including 2-4 player local wireless play, and Switch friend invites!



For more on ZAT, visit https://t.co/XPUb9Yx4W3 pic.twitter.com/E3HBKa6UGe — Zombie Army 4: Dead War (@zombiearmy) December 17, 2019

When Hitler is backed into a corner in the face of impending defeat, he unleashes one final plan, reanimating his Nazi minions as undead super soldiers. Through the three campaigns, players will fight their way through hordes of zombie soldiers, chainsaw-maniacs, and even minions of Hell itself before taking on the ultimate mission to take Hitler out once and for all and put an end to his unholy plans.

If Zombie Army Trilogy sounds ridiculous, that’s because it is, but in a very good way. The game has similar vibes to Killing Floor and features the over-the-top brutal gunplay that is the trademark of the Sniper Elite series. It will be an enjoyable addition to our shelves alongside Zombie Army 4: Dead War, which is slated to arrive on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on February 4, 2020 as well.

Are you excited to take the Zombie Army Trilogy on the go? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section.