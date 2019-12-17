Civilization 6 Mobile is getting a holiday giveaway on upcoming DLC Mobile iOS players of Civilization 6 will be able to pick up various DLC packs for free through the coming holiday weeks.

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 on Apple iOS devices offers a good chunk of the fun DLC that has been available to console and PC players for some time, but Civ 6 mobile developer Aspyr is doing players one better through the holiday season. On various upcoming days, players can pick up six DLC packs for Civilization 6 on iOS for free.

Aspyr announced both their holiday giveaway and the launch windows of each free DLC pack on December 17, 2019 in a press release. Starting on December 18, 2019 and running through January 1, 2020, players will be able to get the DLC packs for free download in various launch windows. Each of the DLC packs contain a new nation and leader, as well as a scenario pack to play with them. Unfortunately, the Gathering Storm expansion still isn’t a part of the fun just yet, but each of the packs is normally $4.99 a piece, so getting them all for free would be about a $38 bargain if you download them all.

With the holiday giveaway, mobile players will be able to get a lot of Civ 6 content for free.

Civilization 6 free DLC release dates & windows

Here’s the download windows if you want to get each of the Civilization VI mobile DLC packs for free.

Dec. 18-20: Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack

Dec. 20-22: Vikings Scenario

Dec. 22-24: Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Dec. 24-26: Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack

Dec. 26-28: Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Dec. 28-Jan. 1: Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Aspyr has been slowly gathering the DLC for Civ 6 since the launch of the Polish and Vikings packs in early 2018, so to get it all at once for free is a pretty good deal for mobile Civilization fans going into the holidays.

Are you going to pick up the packs? Then be sure to follow the release schedule above and get fill in your nation and leader roster as they launch! Civilization 6 mobile is available on iOS for free up to 60 turns in a game, and $39.99 for the full game.