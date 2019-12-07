Overwatch 2 confirmed for Nintendo Switch in new trailer A new trailer for Overwatch 2 has confirmed that the follow-up to Blizzard's hit shooter will be making its way to Nintendo Switch.

If you're one of the many excited about Blizzard's team-based FPS getting a sequel, then we've got even more exciting news for you. Following the original reveal of Overwatch 2 earlier this year, many speculated about whether we'd see the title make the jump to the Nintendo Switch, which just recently received the original game. Well, now we're happy to share that a brand-new trailer has confirmed that Overwatch 2 is going to come to the Nintendo Switch.

We've included the new gameplay trailer below, so make sure you check it out yourself to see all your favorite heroes in action. You can also head over to the official Overwatch website if you're looking to learn more, though we will say that Blizzard is playing things very close to the chest, so don't expect to learn a whole lot.

In the trailer, we get a good look at some of the new things coming to Overwatch 2, including a brand-new mode, as well as a story component that will finally make use of all that insane backstory Blizzard has been sharing throughout the various shorts they have released over the years. If you're looking for a ton of new information, though, you're going to be severely disappointed as the new trailer showcasing Nintendo Switch gameplay isn't all that revealing. This means we're going to have to wait to see more when Blizzard feels like sharing it.

There's still no official release date for Overwatch 2, of course, and we still don't know all that much about the game as a whole. But, it's nice to know that Nintendo's handheld is still going to get the Overwatch treatment when it does release. If you're looking for more info about Overwatch 2, then keep your eyes glued here to Shacknews and be sure to follow us on Twitter for all the latest info on your timeline.