Evening Reading - December 6, 2019

Papa John to bless H3 Podcast with his presence
It's happening pic.twitter.com/qAJUw6rnXe— Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) December 6, 2019
We will finally get to find out what it really means to have pizza experience.
Stayin' Alive - North Korean Army Style
Solid Internet video.
YouTube Rewind 2019 is a bunch of Top 10 lists
No mention of Etika either. Weak saunce.
Filthy Live TV burn
Is @AdamSchefter even allowed to come at the host of the show this hard?!? 😂😳😂 pic.twitter.com/RdncHTe97L— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 5, 2019
Oof. Apply directly to the forehead.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
"Oh, I just threw a grenade by accident." - @technosucks https://t.co/pMKfpeFXC8#LNA w/ @ProfRobot #HaloReach pic.twitter.com/NeCLUiyiFp— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 6, 2019
- Life is Strange 2 review: Immigrant song
- Bungie's early focus for Destiny 2 Year 3 is cause for concern
- Origin PC Neron Desktop review: A compact stunner
- Shack Chat: What game do you wish you'd spent more time with this year?
