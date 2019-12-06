Evening Reading - December 6, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Papa John to bless H3 Podcast with his presence

We will finally get to find out what it really means to have pizza experience.

Stayin' Alive - North Korean Army Style

Solid Internet video.

YouTube Rewind 2019 is a bunch of Top 10 lists

No mention of Etika either. Weak saunce.

Filthy Live TV burn

Is @AdamSchefter even allowed to come at the host of the show this hard?!? 😂😳😂 pic.twitter.com/RdncHTe97L — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 5, 2019

Oof. Apply directly to the forehead.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 6, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.