December's Twitch Prime games include ToeJam & Earl, Hue Add some new games to your collection just in time for the holidays.

Ready to seize your latest series of Twitch Prime goodies? Great, because it's that time again. December is here, and that means you've got plenty of new games to add to your collection, in addition to loot to plunder.

This month, you can secure loot in games like Sea of Thieves, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Magic: The Gathering, and several others. But what you're likely really interested in are the five free games as part of the Free Games with Prime initiative. You'll definitely want to link your Amazon Prime account for December.

On offer this month are the following: Hue, Hover, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove!, and Ski Lifts Go Wrong. You can expect to pick up these games starting today (December 2) all the way through December 31, letting you experience them well through the holiday rush.

If it's the free in-game items you're more into, you can grab Sea of Thieves content right now, starting with a ship livery set for your sails, hull, figurehead, and flag as well as three unique emotes and a pet monkey. You can pick up this set through January 6.

League of Legends players get one mystery skin shard to customize their Champions with each month for the next three months, with Teamfight Tactics players getting a monthly mystery Little Legend and permanent emote over the next three months. Finally, Magic: The Gathering players can look forward to a Twitch Prime exclusive Liliana's Legion Deck to round out this month's freebies.

Make sure you head over to Twitch to claim your freebies. It's the holiday season, and it looks like Twitch is feeling rather generous, so you wouldn't want to miss out on the festivities. Time to hunker down and get to some good, old-fashioned holiday gaming in the interim.