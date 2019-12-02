Cyber Monday 2019 PS4, Xbox One, Switch, & PC Deals - Consoles & Games

The dust is settling on Black Friday and now Cyber Monday 2019 remains to give us one of the best sales on games of the year. If you missed out on any of your holiday shopping, Cyber Monday is the time to get your final look at some great deals on the latest games and tech. There’s a lot going on this Black Friday, so we’ve rounded up some of the best deals of the bunch right here for you to peruse.
Cyber Monday 2019 PS4, Xbox One, & Switch Console Deals
Kicking off with the big three, there are a number of pretty good bundles out there on various gaming systems. If you’re looking to get yourself a fairly discounted Xbox One, PS4, and Switch with some good games to go with them, or just a regularly low-price console by itself, this is a good place to start.
PS4
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - $299.99 ($100 off) at Target
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - $299.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Only on PlayStation Bundle - $199.99 ($100) at GameStop
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Death Stranding Limited Edition Bundle - $299.99 ($100 off) at GameStop
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle - $299.99 ($100 off) at GameStop
Xbox One
- Xbox One X 1TB Black Console - $349.99 ($150 off) at Target
- Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Bundle - $349.99 ($150 off) at Wal-Mart
- Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle - $349.99 ($150 off) at Target
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle - $349.99 ($150 off) at Target
- Xbox One S 1TB All Digital - $149.99 ($100 off) at Target
- Xbox One S 1TB PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle - $199.99 ($100 off) at GameStop
- Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle - $199.99 ($100) at Target
- Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle - $199.99 ($100 off) at Target
Switch
- Nintendo Switch + $25 Online Gift Coupon after purchase - $199.99 to $399.99 at GameStop
- Nintendo Switch 32GB with Bonus 128GB Sandisk Memory Card - $298.99 ($25.49 off) at Target
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Bundle with Bonus 128GB Sandisk Memory Card & Ematic Controller - $299 ($69.95 off) at Wal-Mart
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Neon Red/Blue Joycons w/ Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle & Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack - $299.99 ($119.98 off) at Best Buy
Cyber Monday 2019 PC Deals
Not to be left out, there are a lot of good deals for PC rigs as well. If you’re looking to get yourself a decent, ready-to-play set up, many of the major retailers have you covered with a discount on laptop and desktop PCs.
Target
- HP 15.6" Pavilion Intel Core i5-9300H 512 GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop - $749.99 ($230 off) + $100 Target Gift Card w/ Purchase
- HP OMEN 15" Intel Core i5 128GB SSD 1TB HDD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop - $799.99 ($300 off)
- MSI GF75 17.3" Intel Core i7-9750H 512GB SSD NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop - $1049.99 ($450 off)
Best Buy
- CyberPowerPC AMD Ryzen 5 3600 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD 8GB Memory AMD Radeon RX 580 Gaming Desktop - $599.99 ($150 off)
- Dell G3 15.6" Intel Core i5 512GB Solid State Drive NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti Gaming Laptop - $699.99 ($300 off)
- CLX AMD Ryzen 5 2600 1TB HDD + 120GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming Desktop - $949.99 ($220 off)
- iBUYPOWER Intel Core i7-9700F 1TB HDD + 480GB Solid State Drive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER Gaming Desktop - $999.99 ($300 off)
- MSI GS Series Stealth 15.6" Intel Core i7 512GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti Gaming Laptop - $1299.99 ($400 off)
Amazon
- HP Pavilion 24" All-in-One Intel Core i5-9400T 512 GB Solid State Drive Intel UHD Graphics 630 Laptop - $824.49 ($205.50 off)
Wal-Mart
- HP Omen 15.6" Intel Core i7-9750H 256GB SSD NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti Gaming Laptop w/ Omen Headset and Mouse - $949.00 ($450 off)
- EVOO Gaming 15" 9th Gen Intel i7-9750H 256GB SSD NVIDIA GTX 1650 Laptop - $799.99 ($500 off)
- MSI GL65 15.6" Intel Core i5-9300H 512GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop - $699.99 ($200 off)
Cyber Monday 2019 Accessory & Peripheral Deals
Looking to pick up that second controller or the full kit for PSVR? Look no further. We’ve gathered together some of the best peripheral sales you’ll find around the board at various outlet for Cyber Monday’s 2019 sales.
PS4
- PS4 Controllers - $39.99 ($20 - $25 off) at Target
- PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset - $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon
- PlayStation VR - Mega Blood + Truth & Everybody’s Golf Bundle - $249.99 ($100 off) at Amazon
Xbox One
- Xbox One Controllers - $39.99 ($10 - $20 off) at Target
- Xbox One RIG 800LX Wireless Headset with Dolby Atmos - $99.99 ($50 off) at GameStop
- Xbox One 2TB Portable Harddrive - $64.99 ($15 off) at GameStop
- Xbox 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate - $26.99 ($18 off) at Wal-Mart
Switch
- Nintendo Poke Ball Plus - $19.99 ($30 off) at Target
- Nintendo Switch Pikachu Enhanced Wired Controller - $12.49 (50% off) at GameStop
PC
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard - $41.49 ($18.50 off) at Wal-Mart
- Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse - $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon
- Razer Nari Essential Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset - $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon
- Razer DeathAdder Elite PC Gaming Mouse - $29.99 (Save $40) at Target
Cyber Monday 2019 Video Game Deals
Of course, if you’re looking for some good games to play with your new or old consoles, we have you covered here as well. Here’s are some of the best Cyber Monday 2019 sales on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC games.
Target
- Nintendo Switch Buy 1 Get 1 50% off at Target - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! & Eevee, Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, & The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Borderlands 3 - $35 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Gears 5 - $35 (Xbox One)
- Madden 20 - $29.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (Xbox One)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $35 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99 (PS4 / Switch / Xbox One)
- Need For Speed: Heat - $35 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Red Dead Redemption - $29.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $25 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $25 (PS4 / Xbox One)
Best Buy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Control - $29.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $24.99 (PS4)
- FIFA 20 - $27.99 (PS4 / Switch / Xbox One)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $49.99 (Switch)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $19.99 (Switch)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Digital) - $39.99 (Switch)
GameStop
- Code Vein - $39.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Control - $29.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- FIFA 20 - $28 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $24.99 (Xbox One)
- Madden 20 - $28 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Samurai Shodown - $29.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (PC)
Amazon
The Outer Worlds - $34.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)
Wal-Mart
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)
We could see more as Cyber Monday 2019 gets into full swing, so be sure to check back with us to see the absolute latest on Cyber Monday deals on your favorite platforms and games.
