Cyber Monday 2019 PS4, Xbox One, Switch, & PC Deals - Consoles & Games

The dust is settling on Black Friday and now Cyber Monday 2019 remains to give us one of the best sales on games of the year. If you missed out on any of your holiday shopping, Cyber Monday is the time to get your final look at some great deals on the latest games and tech. There’s a lot going on this Black Friday, so we’ve rounded up some of the best deals of the bunch right here for you to peruse.

Cyber Monday 2019 PS4, Xbox One, & Switch Console Deals

Kicking off with the big three, there are a number of pretty good bundles out there on various gaming systems. If you’re looking to get yourself a fairly discounted Xbox One, PS4, and Switch with some good games to go with them, or just a regularly low-price console by itself, this is a good place to start.

PS4

Xbox One

Switch

Cyber Monday 2019 PC Deals

Not to be left out, there are a lot of good deals for PC rigs as well. If you’re looking to get yourself a decent, ready-to-play set up, many of the major retailers have you covered with a discount on laptop and desktop PCs.

Target

HP 15.6" Pavilion Intel Core i5-9300H 512 GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop - $749.99 ($230 off) + $100 Target Gift Card w/ Purchase

HP OMEN 15" Intel Core i5 128GB SSD 1TB HDD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop - $799.99 ($300 off)

MSI GF75 17.3" Intel Core i7-9750H 512GB SSD NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop - $1049.99 ($450 off)

Best Buy

CyberPowerPC AMD Ryzen 5 3600 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD 8GB Memory AMD Radeon RX 580 Gaming Desktop - $599.99 ($150 off)

Dell G3 15.6" Intel Core i5 512GB Solid State Drive NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti Gaming Laptop - $699.99 ($300 off)

CLX AMD Ryzen 5 2600 1TB HDD + 120GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming Desktop - $949.99 ($220 off)

iBUYPOWER Intel Core i7-9700F 1TB HDD + 480GB Solid State Drive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER Gaming Desktop - $999.99 ($300 off)

MSI GS Series Stealth 15.6" Intel Core i7 512GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti Gaming Laptop - $1299.99 ($400 off)

Amazon

HP Pavilion 24" All-in-One Intel Core i5-9400T 512 GB Solid State Drive Intel UHD Graphics 630 Laptop - $824.49 ($205.50 off)

Wal-Mart

HP Omen 15.6" Intel Core i7-9750H 256GB SSD NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti Gaming Laptop w/ Omen Headset and Mouse - $949.00 ($450 off)

EVOO Gaming 15" 9th Gen Intel i7-9750H 256GB SSD NVIDIA GTX 1650 Laptop - $799.99 ($500 off)

MSI GL65 15.6" Intel Core i5-9300H 512GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop - $699.99 ($200 off)

Cyber Monday 2019 Accessory & Peripheral Deals

Looking to pick up that second controller or the full kit for PSVR? Look no further. We’ve gathered together some of the best peripheral sales you’ll find around the board at various outlet for Cyber Monday’s 2019 sales.

PS4

Xbox One

Switch

PC

Cyber Monday 2019 Video Game Deals

Of course, if you’re looking for some good games to play with your new or old consoles, we have you covered here as well. Here’s are some of the best Cyber Monday 2019 sales on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC games.

Target

Best Buy

GameStop

Amazon

The Outer Worlds - $34.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)

Wal-Mart

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (PS4 / Xbox One)

We could see more as Cyber Monday 2019 gets into full swing, so be sure to check back with us to see the absolute latest on Cyber Monday deals on your favorite platforms and games.

