How long to beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Find out just how long it will take you to beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the latest Star Wars game from EA and Respawn Entertainment.

If you’re planning out what you’re going to play over Thanksgiving break, or just looking for a new game to dive into, then Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order isn’t a bad pick. But, before you go jumping right in, you’ll probably want to know just how long it will take to beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The good news? We’ve got the answers right here.

How long to beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

If you’re just looking to beat the main campaign and not collect all the goodies scattered around the various planets, then Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will probably only take you between 20-25 hours to complete. This, of course, can change depending on how difficult you find the combat, and just how much you explore outside of the main story path.

If you’re more of a collectibles person, and you’re wanting to 100% the latest title from EA and Respawn, then you can most likely expect to sink up to 30 hours, possibly longer. Again, a lot of the playtime for this game is going to be based on just how difficult you find the combat and puzzles, and also based on which difficulty you choose to play on. The harder the difficulty, the longer it will take, though many users have reported completing the game in just under 20 hours when focusing on progressing through the main story.

If you’re still on the fence about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, then you can check out our official Fallen Order review, where Sam Chandler writes,

“While Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has some exciting combat and moments of genuinely interesting storytelling and acting, it just falls short of hitting the mark. It borrows heavily from several genres without actually adding anything new to the conversation. That’s not to say it’s bad, it just didn’t leave me wanting to revisit this galaxy.”

Now that you know how long it will take to beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, head back over to our main hub for even more helpful information and guides.