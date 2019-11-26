New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How long to beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

Find out just how long it will take you to beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the latest Star Wars game from EA and Respawn Entertainment.
Josh Hawkins
If you’re planning out what you’re going to play over Thanksgiving break, or just looking for a new game to dive into, then Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order isn’t a bad pick. But, before you go jumping right in, you’ll probably want to know just how long it will take to beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The good news? We’ve got the answers right here.

If you’re just looking to beat the main campaign and not collect all the goodies scattered around the various planets, then Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will probably only take you between 20-25 hours to complete. This, of course, can change depending on how difficult you find the combat, and just how much you explore outside of the main story path.

If you’re more of a collectibles person, and you’re wanting to 100% the latest title from EA and Respawn, then you can most likely expect to sink up to 30 hours, possibly longer. Again, a lot of the playtime for this game is going to be based on just how difficult you find the combat and puzzles, and also based on which difficulty you choose to play on. The harder the difficulty, the longer it will take, though many users have reported completing the game in just under 20 hours when focusing on progressing through the main story.

If you’re still on the fence about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, then you can check out our official Fallen Order review, where Sam Chandler writes,

Now that you know how long it will take to beat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, head back over to our main hub for even more helpful information and guides.

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

    November 26, 2019 8:00 AM

      November 26, 2019 8:33 AM

      I thought it was more of a 10-15 hour game.

        November 26, 2019 9:58 AM

        I'm up to 15 hours now and definitely not done. I could easily see there being 3-5 hours left. I spend a lot of time going back to previous levels when I get new abilities that let me explore the areas, though. Stuff like that is more enjoyable to me rather than just plowing through as fast as I can.

        November 26, 2019 10:01 AM

        a lot is going to depend on difficulty and how much you explore the areas and if you go back and keep finding secrets.

        I clocked in around 25 hours or so on the 3rd highest difficulty and exploring around 80+% of all the areas.

        November 26, 2019 10:38 AM

        First playthrough was 23ish hours second was about 15ish... maybe?

          November 26, 2019 10:39 AM

          And on my second playthrough I upped the difficulty to Jedi Master and in parts of the later stuff I had some real difficulty with.

        November 26, 2019 11:14 AM

        I beat it in 16 hours. First 12 hours was fairly leisurely and I was trying to fully explore worlds as much as I could. Then I basically crammed the last 4 hours on easy mode.

