How long to beat Pokemon Sword and Shield Curious to know how long it will take you to beat Pokemon Sword and Shield? We've got the answer.

If you’ve ever played a Pokemon game, then you might be expecting to spend hours upon hours making your way through the main story in Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield. However, the two latest titles in the franchise are actually probably the shortest games in the core series. If you’re curious just how long it will actually take you to beat Pokemon Sword and Shield, then we can help you out. Here’s what you need to know.

How long to beat Pokemon Sword and Shield

If you’re wanting to beat Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield from start to finish, then you’re probably going to want to set aside anywhere from 12-20 hours. This seems to be a good middle ground for those that just want to beat the main story while also taking a little time to explore and catch some extra Pokemon.

If you’re planning on trying to catch all the Pokemon, then you’re probably going to want to set aside upwards of 50-100 hours, as there are still a good number of Pokemon out there to catch. This also doesn’t include Max Raid Battles that you can take on as well. Of course, focusing on just beating the game isn’t the best way to enjoy the latest Pokemon adventure. There are a lot of new mechanics in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and you’ll want to get acquainted with them before you dive too deeply into the main story.

