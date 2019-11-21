Evolution Stones guide - Pokemon Sword and Shield Everything you need to know about which Evolution Stones are needed to evolve Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

One of the biggest features of any Pokemon game is the act of evolving your Pokemon to higher evolutions. Oftentimes you’ll need to acquire special Evolution Stones to unlock your Pokemon’s evolutionary power. In this guide we’ll go over all of the Evolution Stones you can find in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and even discuss which Pokemon they need to be given to for evolution purposes.

If you’re planning on evolving all of your Pokemon, then knowing how Evolution Stones work will be vital to your success in Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield. Basically, while some Pokemon will evolve naturally, others like Eevee, will need the use of specific Evolution Stones to evolve to specific evolutions.

Pokemon like Eevee require Evolution Stones to hit specific evolutions.

To make use of an Evolution Stone, you’re going to need to give them to the Pokemon that require them. This can be done by heading into your Bag by opening the menu with X. Next, select your Bag, then navigate over to the “Other Items” section. Finally, highlight the particular Evolution Stone that you want to use and then use the item on the Pokemon. Do not give it to the Pokemon as this will not do you any good.

Now that you know how to use Evolution Stones, let’s discuss the various types, as well as what Pokemon they work on.

Dawn Stone

Kirlia evolves to Gallade

Snorunt evolves to Froslass

Dusk Stone

Lampent evolves to Chandelure

Fire Stone

Eevee evolves to Flareon

Growlithe evolves to Arcanine

Vulpix evolves to Ninetales

Ice Stone

Eevee evolves to Glaceon

Galarian Darumaka evolves to Galarian Darmanitan

Leaf Stone

Eevee evolves to Leafeon

Gloom evolves to Vileplume

Nuzleaf evolves to Shiftry

Moon Stone

Clefairy evolves to Clefable

Munna evolves to Musharna

Shiny Stone

Minccino evolves to Cinccino

Roselia evolves to Roserade

Togetic evolves to Togekiss

Sun Stone

Cottonee evolves to Whimsicott

Gloom evolves to Bellossom

Helioptile evolves to Heliolisk

Thunder Stone

Charjabug evolves to Vikavolt

Eevee evolves to Jolteon

Pikachu evolves to Raichu

Water Stone

Eevee evolves to Vaporeon

Lombre evolves toLudicolo

Shellder evolves to Cloyster

As you can see, each Evolution Stone has a unique purpose for several Pokemon in Sword and Shield. Of course, you’ll only get one use out of each Evolution Stone, so make sure you give it to a Pokemon that you want to evolve higher.

