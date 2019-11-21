New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evolution Stones guide - Pokemon Sword and Shield

Everything you need to know about which Evolution Stones are needed to evolve Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Josh Hawkins
1

One of the biggest features of any Pokemon game is the act of evolving your Pokemon to higher evolutions. Oftentimes you’ll need to acquire special Evolution Stones to unlock your Pokemon’s evolutionary power. In this guide we’ll go over all of the Evolution Stones you can find in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and even discuss which Pokemon they need to be given to for evolution purposes.

Evolution Stones guide – Pokemon Sword and Shield

If you’re planning on evolving all of your Pokemon, then knowing how Evolution Stones work will be vital to your success in Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield. Basically, while some Pokemon will evolve naturally, others like Eevee, will need the use of specific Evolution Stones to evolve to specific evolutions.

Pokemon Sword and Shield - Evolution Stones guide
Pokemon like Eevee require Evolution Stones to hit specific evolutions.

To make use of an Evolution Stone, you’re going to need to give them to the Pokemon that require them. This can be done by heading into your Bag by opening the menu with X. Next, select your Bag, then navigate over to the “Other Items” section. Finally, highlight the particular Evolution Stone that you want to use and then use the item on the Pokemon. Do not give it to the Pokemon as this will not do you any good.

Now that you know how to use Evolution Stones, let’s discuss the various types, as well as what Pokemon they work on.

Dawn Stone

  • Kirlia evolves to Gallade
  • Snorunt evolves to Froslass

Dusk Stone

  • Lampent evolves to Chandelure

Fire Stone

  • Eevee evolves to Flareon
  • Growlithe evolves to Arcanine
  • Vulpix evolves to Ninetales

Ice Stone

  • Eevee evolves to Glaceon
  • Galarian Darumaka evolves to Galarian Darmanitan

Leaf Stone

  • Eevee evolves to Leafeon
  • Gloom evolves to Vileplume
  • Nuzleaf evolves to Shiftry

Moon Stone

  • Clefairy evolves to Clefable
  • Munna evolves to Musharna

Shiny Stone

  • Minccino evolves to Cinccino
  • Roselia evolves to Roserade
  • Togetic evolves to Togekiss

Sun Stone

  • Cottonee evolves to Whimsicott
  • Gloom evolves to Bellossom
  • Helioptile evolves to Heliolisk

Thunder Stone

  • Charjabug evolves to Vikavolt
  • Eevee evolves to Jolteon
  • Pikachu evolves to Raichu

Water Stone

  • Eevee evolves to Vaporeon
  • Lombre evolves toLudicolo
  • Shellder evolves to Cloyster

As you can see, each Evolution Stone has a unique purpose for several Pokemon in Sword and Shield. Of course, you’ll only get one use out of each Evolution Stone, so make sure you give it to a Pokemon that you want to evolve higher.

Now that you know more about each of the Evolution Stones, make sure you check out the rest of our Pokemon Sword and Shield content for even more helpful info.

