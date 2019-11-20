Black Friday 2019 Target Deals - Consoles, PCs, TVs, & More

Black Friday is right around the corner and if you haven’t gotten your shopping done yet, it’s time to zero in on some of the hottest deals coming this holiday. As usual, Target is getting ready with a nice catalogue of Doorbusters that includes a collection of TVs, games, electronic accessories and much more. We’ve gathered together some of the highlights of the Black Friday 2019 catalogue for your perusal. Here’s some of the best savings coming from Target.
PS4 & Xbox One Console Bundles & Accessories
As everyone gets ready for the new year of consoles, Target is moving heavy and hard on Xbox and PlayStation 4 consoles. There are some substantial savings on the PS4 slim, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X, the latter of which both include savings and also a nice little $40 bonus gift card to go with them. The Nintendo Switch gets left out of the action, but with the Switch Lite having just launched for $199, there’s still some good Switch games on sale later on to go with it. Meanwhile, Xbox One and PS4 controllers are also worth grabbing at two-thirds their normal price.
- Xbox One X 1TB & Gears 5 + $40 Target Gift Card - $350
- Xbox One S 1TB & Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + $40 Target Gift Card - $200
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB, Horizon Zero Dawn, Last of Us, & God of War - $200
- PlayStation 4 DualShock Wireless Controller - $40
- Xbox One Wireless Controller - $40
PC Black Friday 2019 Target Sales
Target isn’t really putting up much when it comes to PC sales, but it is offering at least a couple laptop deals for those looking to PC game on a budget. The HP Pavilion is packing an acceptable NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 card, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD. Meanwhile the HP Omen brings a little more punch with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. They’re not the most powerful machines, but they will do well for most modern day PC gaming at the price they’re offered.
TV Black Friday 2019 Target Sales
Target is selling a ton of their TVs at a significant discount during their Doorbuster sales. From 32” to 65”, 1080p to 4K UHD, and across various brands like Samsung, Vizio, LG, and more, there’s a good selection of screens on sale if you’re looking to update your entertainment center and get the best visuals out of your games.
- Samsung 65" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $480
- LG 65" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV with TruMotion 120 - $480
- TCL 65" Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $400
- LG 60" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV with TruMotion 120 - $430
- Samsung 55" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $330
- LG 55" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $330
- TCL 55" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV - $280
- Samsung 50" Smart UHD HDR TV - $280
- TCL 50" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV - $250
- Philips 50" Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $180
- LG 49" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $270
- Samsung 43" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $230
- LG 43" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $230
- VIZIO 40" Smart UHD HDR TV - $200
- TCL 40" 1080p Roku Smart TV - $170
- Polaroid 32" LED TV - $70
Video Game Black Friday 2019 Target Sales
There are a ton of decent video game sales at Target this year. Only a handful are doorbusters, but given they’re sales on quality Nintendo Switch games including Mario Tennis Aces, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey, you can’t really go wrong there. Switch, PS4, and Xbox One also have a ton of great sales ranging from $45 on the very recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare down to just $15 on the likes of Resident Evil 2 Remake. If you’ve been looking to fill out your library on some long-awaited gems, now is the time.
$45
$35
- Borderlands 3 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Gears 5 (Xbox One)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Need For Speed: Heat (PS4 / Xbox One)
- NHL 20 (PS4 / Xbox One)
$30
- Catherine: Full Body (PS4)
- Dragon Quest Builders (PS4)
- Fallout 76 (Xbox One)
- FIFA 20 (PS4 / Xbox One / Switch)
- Judgement (PS4)
- Madden 20 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Mario Tennis Aces (Switch)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- NBA 2K20 (PS4 / Xbox One / Switch)
- Rage 2 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Red Dead Redemption II (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4 / Xbox One)
- WWE 2K20 (PS4 / Xbox One)
$25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IV (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Control (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One)
- Just Dance 2020 (PS4 / Xbox One / Switch)
- NASCAR Heat 4 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Switch)
- Spyro Reignighted Trilogy (Switch)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (Switch)
$15
- Aladdin & The Lion King (PS4 / Xbox One / Switch)
- Crash Bandicoot N'Sane Trilogy (PS4 / Xbox One / Switch)
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (PS4 / Xbox One / Switch)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Killer Queen Black (Switch)
- Kingdom Hearts III (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch)
- Overcooked! 2 (Switch)
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition (PS4)
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Team Sonic Racing (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (PS4 / Xbox One)
- World War Z (PS4 / Xbox One)
- Zombieland: Double Tap Road Trip (PS4 / Xbox One)
Phone Black Friday 2019 Target Sales
As mobile gaming becomes more and more wonderful, so too comes the time of year to think about an upgrade to your phone. Target is not only packing some of the newest phones, but also a wealth of substantial Target gift cards to go with them. If you’re going to switch, you might as well net yourself a nice bonus to go with your new mobile device.
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or Note10+ - Free $400 Gift Card with activation
- Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL - Free $300 Gift Card with activation
- iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xs - Free $200 Gift Card with activation
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, or iPhone 11 Pro Max - Free $200 Gift Card with activation
Smart Home Black Friday 2019 Target Sales
Smart Home tech has become increasingly convenient around the house and Target is packing a number of Smart home devices from both Amazon and Google. Between the absolutely simple and the more involved, each is running at a substantial sale on Target’s Black Friday listings.
- Google Nest Hub - $79
- Google Home - $49
- Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) - $60
- Amazon Echo Show 5 - $50
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker - $22
*Shacknews may receive a small compensation for any purchases made using links provided in this article.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Black Friday 2019 Target Deals - Consoles, PCs, TVs, & More