Black Friday 2019 Target Deals - Consoles, PCs, TVs, & More

Black Friday is right around the corner and if you haven’t gotten your shopping done yet, it’s time to zero in on some of the hottest deals coming this holiday. As usual, Target is getting ready with a nice catalogue of Doorbusters that includes a collection of TVs, games, electronic accessories and much more. We’ve gathered together some of the highlights of the Black Friday 2019 catalogue for your perusal. Here’s some of the best savings coming from Target.

PS4 & Xbox One Console Bundles & Accessories

As everyone gets ready for the new year of consoles, Target is moving heavy and hard on Xbox and PlayStation 4 consoles. There are some substantial savings on the PS4 slim, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X, the latter of which both include savings and also a nice little $40 bonus gift card to go with them. The Nintendo Switch gets left out of the action, but with the Switch Lite having just launched for $199, there’s still some good Switch games on sale later on to go with it. Meanwhile, Xbox One and PS4 controllers are also worth grabbing at two-thirds their normal price.

Xbox One X 1TB & Gears 5 + $40 Target Gift Card - $350

Xbox One S 1TB & Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + $40 Target Gift Card - $200

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB, Horizon Zero Dawn, Last of Us, & God of War - $200

PlayStation 4 DualShock Wireless Controller - $40

Xbox One Wireless Controller - $40

PC Black Friday 2019 Target Sales

Target isn’t really putting up much when it comes to PC sales, but it is offering at least a couple laptop deals for those looking to PC game on a budget. The HP Pavilion is packing an acceptable NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 card, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD. Meanwhile the HP Omen brings a little more punch with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. They’re not the most powerful machines, but they will do well for most modern day PC gaming at the price they’re offered.

HP Pavilion 15.6" gaming laptop - $600

HP OMEN 15.6" gaming laptop - $900

TV Black Friday 2019 Target Sales

Target is selling a ton of their TVs at a significant discount during their Doorbuster sales. From 32” to 65”, 1080p to 4K UHD, and across various brands like Samsung, Vizio, LG, and more, there’s a good selection of screens on sale if you’re looking to update your entertainment center and get the best visuals out of your games.

Samsung 65" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $480

LG 65" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV with TruMotion 120 - $480

TCL 65" Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $400

LG 60" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV with TruMotion 120 - $430

Samsung 55" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $330

LG 55" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $330

TCL 55" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV - $280

Samsung 50" Smart UHD HDR TV - $280

TCL 50" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV - $250

Philips 50" Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $180

LG 49" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $270

Samsung 43" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $230

LG 43" Smart 4K UHD HDR TV - $230

VIZIO 40" Smart UHD HDR TV - $200

TCL 40" 1080p Roku Smart TV - $170

Polaroid 32" LED TV - $70

Video Game Black Friday 2019 Target Sales

There are a ton of decent video game sales at Target this year. Only a handful are doorbusters, but given they’re sales on quality Nintendo Switch games including Mario Tennis Aces, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey, you can’t really go wrong there. Switch, PS4, and Xbox One also have a ton of great sales ranging from $45 on the very recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare down to just $15 on the likes of Resident Evil 2 Remake. If you’ve been looking to fill out your library on some long-awaited gems, now is the time.

Phone Black Friday 2019 Target Sales

As mobile gaming becomes more and more wonderful, so too comes the time of year to think about an upgrade to your phone. Target is not only packing some of the newest phones, but also a wealth of substantial Target gift cards to go with them. If you’re going to switch, you might as well net yourself a nice bonus to go with your new mobile device.

Smart Home Black Friday 2019 Target Sales

Smart Home tech has become increasingly convenient around the house and Target is packing a number of Smart home devices from both Amazon and Google. Between the absolutely simple and the more involved, each is running at a substantial sale on Target’s Black Friday listings.

Google Nest Hub - $79

Google Home - $49

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) - $60

Amazon Echo Show 5 - $50

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker - $22

