One of the newest features in Pokemon Sword and Shield is the ability to go camping with your Pokemon. This allows you to play with your party, cook up some nice curries, and just enjoy the night air while out in Wild Areas. If you’re not sure how to make use of the new camping feature, then we can help. Below you’ll find all the information you need to learn how to set up camp in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

When exploring the open world in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, you’ll be able to set up camp and cook, play, and just spend time with your Pokemon party. To get started, head to a Wild Area and then open up the menu by pressing X on the Nintendo Switch.

You can cook for your Pokemon party when you have camp set up in a Wild Area in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

From the menu, find the Camp option and choose to set up your camp. This will cause you to set up your tent, a cooking area, and your Pokemon will all be set free to play around the area. Playing with your Pokemon can cause your friendship level with them to increase, which will be needed to evolve certain Pokemon that you encounter in Sword and Shield. Likewise, it’s a good way to earn some supplemental experience points, which will help you level up your Pokemon party even faster.

While camping, you can play with your Pokemon as well as cook. To cook, simply open up the menu and select cooking. You can then select your ingredients and follow the instructions to cook up a nice curry for your party to enjoy. Of course, if the curry isn’t very good, then the bonuses you acquire from it won’t by that great, but it’s still worth trying out to see if you can make something good.

You can play with your Pokemon while you have camp set in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

That’s really all you need to know to set up your camp in the latest Pokemon adventure. You can always tear down your tent to move on with your adventure. For more help, make sure you check out our Pokemon Sword and Shield hub, where you’ll find a ton of other useful guides.