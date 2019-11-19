How to get new clothes in Pokemon Sword and Shield Learn how to spice up your style and get new clothes in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Clothing is a great way to express yourself and set your character apart from the rest in video games. That’s why it probably shouldn’t be much of a surprise that you have plenty of clothing options available in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. In this guide, we’ll teach you how to get new clothes, as well as go over a couple of easy-to-find clothing shops near the start of your adventure.

How to get new clothes in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Players can start purchasing new clothes as soon as they reach the town of Wedgehurst. Just outside of your hometown of Postwick. If you happen to miss this clothing store, then you’ll find another up in Motostoke, just inside the city along the main road.

You can get new clothes by visiting a Boutique in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

Once you visit the clothing store, you’ll be able to purchase an assortment of items ranging from shoes, gloves, shirts, jackets, and even new bags. This will allow you to really customize your character early on, letting you make things a bit more personal. Of course, clothing isn’t cheap, and you won’t want to waste all of your money right away, so make sure you don’t drop all of your cash on new clothing looks.

Based on what we’ve seen, it looks like each Boutique (as they are called in Pokemon Sword and Shield) offers different sets of clothing that you can purchase. So, while the clothing in Motostoke might be a bit too formal for some, Wedgehurst’s clothing store will offer some additional variants for you to try out. Of course, it all comes down to personal taste, so just try to find some clothing that suits you.

Now that you know how to get new clothes in Pokemon Sword and Shield, head to the nearest clothing store and pick out your new style today.