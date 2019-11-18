How to get Gigantamax Eevee in Pokemon Sword and Shield Everything you need to know to get your hands on the Gigantamax Eevee in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

We’ve already shown you how to get some of the other special Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. This time around, though, we’re going to show you how to get a Gigantamax Eevee, one of two special Pokemon that players can get for having Pokemon: Let’s Go save files. In this particular guide, we’ll break down how to get the Gigantamax Eevee, which you can get early on in Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield.

How to get Gigantamax Eevee in Pokemon Sword and Shield

If you want to get your hands on Gigantamax Eevee in Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, then you’re going to need to first have a Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! save file on your Nintendo Switch. Once you have a save file, head into the game and play through until you reach the first Wild Area just outside of your hometown. This is where the train stops after you and Hop head out on your big adventure.

Head to the Meet Up spot in the Wild Area outside your hometown to get Gigantamax Eevee.

To get your Giganamax Eevee, head to the corner of the train station, near where you exited the train, and talk to the woman here. She’ll make mention of your adventures with an Eevee previously and then gift you with an Eevee that is capable of using the Gigantamax technology that the Professor equipped you with earlier in the opening bits of the game.

Now that you have the Gigantamax Eevee, it’s important to note that only this Eevee can use the Gigantamax capabilities. Any other Eevee found throughout Pokemon Sword and Shield won’t be able to use the special powers that make their debut in the two newest titles for the series. You will, of course, still need to go through the usual hoops to make use of Gigantamax powers, which means finding a place of power and then using it.

Both Pikachu and Eevee can be made into Gigantamax variants in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

