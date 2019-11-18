New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Diablo 4 devs talk designing the druid's shape-shifting animations

The druid is back in Diablo 4 and the team has worked hard to make the shape-shifting class as impressive as ever.
Sam Chandler
4

Diablo fans got some amazing news at BlizzCon 2019 with the announcement of Diablo 4. This major event was the first time players got to hear – and see – what the team has been hard at work on. We here at Shacknews had the opportunity to speak with Blizzard about Diablo 4 and the difficulty of choosing what classes to bring forward, as well as how the team designed the druid's transformations.

Designing the druid’s shape-shifting ability in Diablo 4

The tone is one of the biggest shifts leading into Diablo 4 from Diablo 3. The team has truly embraced the return of darkness. From the trailer and gameplay alone, the change in tone is immediately obvious. The world looks to be more visceral and the subject matter is just as dark but with another layer of brutality.

Visuals are also an integral part of creating the classes in Diablo 4. We were able to talk about the three classes featured in the sequel: the barbarian, sorceress and the druid. Of these three, the druid is particularly interesting.

The druid is able to transform into other animals, including a bear and a wolf. What the team has managed to achieve with these transformations is nothing short of miraculous. According to the devs, it was a multidisciplinary effort to figure out how to make the shape-shifting smooth and fast. The end result is an animation that can swap between the different models mid-animation, creating impressive visuals.

There’s currently no release date for Diablo 4 and with a developer like Blizzard, there’s no telling how far along they are in production. We could be seeing a release in a year or even a few. Whatever the case, Diablo 4 is looking incredible and is sure to be a must-buy for fans. Be sure to check out the GamerHubTV and Shacknews YouTube channels for more developer interviews and gameplay videos.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 18, 2019 6:00 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Diablo 4 devs talk designing the druid's shape-shifting animations

    • TOnez legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 18, 2019 6:27 AM

      So excited that Diablo 4 and POE 4 have been announced and stuff is starting to show. Hopefully they both push each group to stive to do better.

      • DM7 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 18, 2019 6:55 AM

        For those that like Action RPG will be happy! :)

        I will play both games!

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 18, 2019 7:08 AM

        All we need is a real Torchlight sequel. Not too keen on the current iteration.

        • Zek legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 18, 2019 3:56 PM

          Torchlight Frontiers is what you're getting one way or another, I'm looking forward to trying it. Seems like it'll fill the gap nicely if it comes out early next year.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 18, 2019 4:13 PM

      Druid was by far the best thing about the D4 demo. Granted, nothing is anywhere close to being finished, it was just the most fun character to play from this crazy early slice of the game

