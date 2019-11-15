Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 15: X019 Flash Sale

The gaming world is coming off the exciting X019 announcements and Xbox is still in a mood to celebrate. So you can find a lot of recent releases on sale as part of an X019 Flash Sale. Many of the sale items are deluxe editions, but if you're looking to get the standard edition of Control, this might be a sale you want to look into.
If you're a PlayStation Plus member, you can also pick up Control for PlayStation 4. The PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale is still going strong, so check out the sale and pick up your favorite game.
(Editor's Note: We've done the last-gen deals for the past several years, but now feels like the time to phase them out. If there's a demand for them to return, it'll be considered, but going forward, we'll be focusing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch only.)
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter - FREE!
- Friday the 13th: The Game - FREE!
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil - $5.87 (75% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $9.99 (85% off)
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli - $4.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here are some extra incentives in the form of six free months of Spotify Premium, three free months of Discord Nitro, and one month of EA Access! These perks are valid for new and existing members! Check out the Xbox Game Pass website for more details.
- Control - $44.99 (25% off)
- Gears 5 Ultimate Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $80.39 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition - $64.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Digital Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Celebrate X019 and check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One X019 Flash Sale.
- Contra: Rogue Corps - $29.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- NASCAR Heat 4 - $39.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Control - $50.99 (15% off)
- GreedFall - $42.49 (15% off)
- RAD - $15.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $16.99 (15% off)
- Contra Rogue Corps - $33.99 (15% off)
- Tropico 6 - $50.99 (15% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Beat'Em Up Bundle - $14.99 (25% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $16.24 (35% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $12.39 (38% off)
- There are dozens of great games on sale this weekend. PLAYSTATION PLUS MEMBERS WILL SAVE DOUBLE! Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Double Discounts Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Nioh - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Outlast 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dauntless: Royal Steel Weapon Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Call of Cthulhu - $31.99 (20% off)
- MudRunner: American Wilds - $15.99 (60% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters 2000 - $3.99 (50% off)
- ACA NeoGeo Fatal Fury Special - $3.99 (50% off)
- ACA NeoGeo Garou: Mark of the Wolves - $3.99 (50% off)
- ACA NeoGeo Fatal Fury - $3.99 (50% off)
- ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters '95 - $3.99 (50% off)
- ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters '97 - $3.99 (50% off)
- Romancing Saga 3 - $23.19 (20% off)
- My Time at Portia - $17.99 (40% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aragami: Shadow Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $6.79 (66% off)
- The Escapists: Complete Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- CastleStorm - $5.99 (60% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (66% off)
- Bridge Constructor Portal - $7.49 (50% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $13.59 (66% off)
- Human: Fall Flat - $7.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $6.79 (66% off)
