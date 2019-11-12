New Sonic The Hedgehog movie trailer doesn't look that bad A new Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer has been launched by Paramount Pictures, and it smooths out the rough edges of the first surprisingly well.

Well, Paramount Pictures did it. They made their theatrical version of Sonic the Hedgehog 100% less terrible and, dare we say it, normal looking. After fan uproar over the original look of Sonic in the trailers earlier this year, Paramount has finally come out with a new Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer and a redesigned character that… actually looks pretty good.

Paramount released the new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog on November 12, 2019 via their YouTube channel and the Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Twitter. It’s a lengthy trailer that gives the new Sonic design plenty of time to make it’s case and right the wrongs of the earlier appearance, but it also gives us a bigger look into the story going on with Sonic, his new human pal, and Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik. You can see the whole trailer in action below.

The movie looks appropriately corny for a Sonic movie and the character looks more like what we grew up with - cocky and cartoonish to say the least - and Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz delivers the character well. Meanwhile, Jim Carrey has always looked like he was really having a good time with this role and he continues to ham it up here in the best of ways. It’s also interesting to hear Sonic called “an alien that escaped to our planet" as a central part of the story (he most certainly would be considered as much, but it's weird to hear Sonic of all things actually labeled as an extraterrestrial).

The most important thing here is the look of Sonic and Paramount made sure to give the new design plenty of screentime. Many will remember the fiasco caused by the release of the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer back in April 2019. Many cried foul at the look of Sonic with his normal-sized eyes and very prominent human teeth. The critical response caused Paramount to pull the trailer and take more time with the movie to fix Sonic, pushing its release date back from November 2019 to February 14, 2020.

New trailer's Sonic looks vastly different from the old one shown to us in April. They even gave him his gloves back.

Well, it seems the wait has paid off in many ways. The new trailer presented us with a Sonic movie that looks top to bottom like a proper Sonic movie, Gangsta’s Paradise not included this time. What do you think of Sonic’s new trailer and look? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.