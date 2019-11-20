Black Friday 2019 Nintendo Switch deals for consoles & games Shacknews has rounded up the best Black Friday 2019 deals for Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and peripherals.

The holidays are approaching once more and that means it's time to think about shopping for loved ones. Or if you're shopping Black Friday 2019, you might be thinking of the best deals that you can find for yourself. Once again, the Nintendo Switch will prove to be one of the hottest items on the video game front. The big retailers are coming forward with their best deals of the holidays and Shacknews is here to help you get the best value for your dollar.

(Updated: 11/19/2019)

Best Black Friday 2019 Nintendo Switch deals for consoles

This year's bundle might look familiar to you. That's because it's essentially the exact same bundle that Nintendo offered for Black Friday 2018. This is a Nintendo Switch console that comes with a left and right Joy-Con and a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Just like last year, it's going for $299.99.

There doesn't look to be any change from last year, but if anything does get added or adjusted, we'll be sure to update this post. This bundle is available from Best Buy, Wal-Mart, and Target, with other major retailers expected to follow.

The big change from 2018 is the addition of the Nintendo Switch Lite to the console lineup. The Nintendo Switch Lite released back in September and is designed with the handheld player in mind. There do not appear to be any discounts lined up, with Best Buy, Wal-Mart (Gray, Turquoise, Yellow, Pokemon), and Target (Yellow, Gray, Turquoise, Pokemon) each offering them for the normal $199.99 retail price. If any other retailer goes outside the box and offers a Nintendo Switch Lite deal, we'll be sure to update this space.

Best Black Friday 2019 Nintendo Switch deals for peripherals

On the peripheral front, Nintendo is looking to discount its Joy-Con controllers. Official Nintendo-branded Joy-Cons will go for $59.99 from Best Buy and Target (Black, Red/Blue). That's a savings of $20 off of the regular price.

Best Buy will also offer wired gamepads from PowerA for $19.99. Target will look to offer a Nintendo Switch Traveler GoPlay Action Pack that includes Joy-Con grips, a screen protector, thumbsticks, a cleaning cloth, a game card case, and a MicroSD card case for $19.99, which is $10 off the retail price.

Here are some other peripheral deals to look out for:

Best Black Friday 2019 Nintendo Switch deals for games

Be sure to watch this space, as we will be looking out for the best deals leading up to Black Friday 2019.

New deals may emerge in the days ahead, so make sure and check this space for updated deals. We will add any new Nintendo Switch deals that pop up, all the way through Black Friday 2019 on November 29.