Black Friday 2019 Nintendo Switch deals for consoles & games
Shacknews has rounded up the best Black Friday 2019 deals for Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and peripherals.
The holidays are approaching once more and that means it's time to think about shopping for loved ones. Or if you're shopping Black Friday 2019, you might be thinking of the best deals that you can find for yourself. Once again, the Nintendo Switch will prove to be one of the hottest items on the video game front. The big retailers are coming forward with their best deals of the holidays and Shacknews is here to help you get the best value for your dollar.
(Updated: 11/19/2019)
Best Black Friday 2019 Nintendo Switch deals for consoles
This year's bundle might look familiar to you. That's because it's essentially the exact same bundle that Nintendo offered for Black Friday 2018. This is a Nintendo Switch console that comes with a left and right Joy-Con and a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Just like last year, it's going for $299.99.
There doesn't look to be any change from last year, but if anything does get added or adjusted, we'll be sure to update this post. This bundle is available from Best Buy, Wal-Mart, and Target, with other major retailers expected to follow.
The big change from 2018 is the addition of the Nintendo Switch Lite to the console lineup. The Nintendo Switch Lite released back in September and is designed with the handheld player in mind. There do not appear to be any discounts lined up, with Best Buy, Wal-Mart (Gray, Turquoise, Yellow, Pokemon), and Target (Yellow, Gray, Turquoise, Pokemon) each offering them for the normal $199.99 retail price. If any other retailer goes outside the box and offers a Nintendo Switch Lite deal, we'll be sure to update this space.
Best Black Friday 2019 Nintendo Switch deals for peripherals
On the peripheral front, Nintendo is looking to discount its Joy-Con controllers. Official Nintendo-branded Joy-Cons will go for $59.99 from Best Buy and Target (Black, Red/Blue). That's a savings of $20 off of the regular price.
Best Buy will also offer wired gamepads from PowerA for $19.99. Target will look to offer a Nintendo Switch Traveler GoPlay Action Pack that includes Joy-Con grips, a screen protector, thumbsticks, a cleaning cloth, a game card case, and a MicroSD card case for $19.99, which is $10 off the retail price.
Here are some other peripheral deals to look out for:
- Poke Ball Plus (Best Buy) - $19.99 (60% off)
- Insignia Power Pack for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite (Best Buy) - $12.50 (50% off)
- Insignia Go Case for Nintendo Switch (Black)(Best Buy) - $7.49 (50% off)
- Insignia Go Case for Nintendo Switch (Blue)(Best Buy) - $9.99 (33% off)
- Insignia Go Case for Nintendo Switch (Red)(Best Buy) - $9.99 (33% off)
- Insignia Dock Kit with HDMI and USB for Nintendo Switch (Best Buy) - $29.99 (40% off)
- Nintendo Elite Edition Starter Kit for Nintendo Switch (Best Buy) - $14.99 (40% off)
- Insignia Joy-Con Charging Station for Nintendo Switch (Best Buy) - $19.99 (20% off)
- RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch (Black)(Best Buy) - $14.99 (25% off)
- RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch (Link's Awakening)(Best Buy) - $14.99 (25% off)
- RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch (Legend of Zelda)(Best Buy) - $14.99 (25% off)
- Nyko Armor Case for Nintendo Switch (Best Buy) - $9.99 (45% off)
- Insignia Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers (Best Buy) - $9.99 (50% off)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Super Mario Bros. 3)(Wal-Mart) - $29.00 (33% off)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Princess Zelda)(Wal-Mart) - $29.00 (33% off)
Best Black Friday 2019 Nintendo Switch deals for games
Be sure to watch this space, as we will be looking out for the best deals leading up to Black Friday 2019.
- Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $39.99 (33% off)
- Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99 (33% off)
- Super Mario Party - $39.99 (33% off)
- Splatoon 2 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $39.99 (33% off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $39.99 (33% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $39.99 (33% off)
- Aladdin & The Lion King - $19.99 (33% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $24.99 (37% off)
- Hollow Knight - $29.99 (17% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $19.99 (50% off)
- Super Dragonball Heroes World Mission - $24.99 (37% off)
- Yu-Gi-Oh Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution - $19.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains - $19.99 (33% off)
- Rocket League Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $19.99 (33% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $19.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $19.99 (50% off)
- Contra Rogue Corps - $19.99 (50% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $19.99 (33% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $19.99 (33% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $19.99 (33% off)
- Star Wars Pinball - $19.99 (33% off)
- Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hasbro Game Night - $14.99 (60% off)
- Sports Party - $14.99 (50% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack Featuring Star Fox - $9.99 (82% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $14.99 (50% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $14.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $14.99 (40% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $24.99 (60% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $24.99 (40% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Undertale - $24.99 (17% off)
- Shining Resonance Refrain - $24.99 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $14.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third The Full Package - $19.99 (33% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $16.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $16.99 (30% off)
- Target
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $39.99 (33% off)
- Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $39.99 (33% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $15.00 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle - $15.00 (75% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $15.00 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing - $15.00 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.00 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $25.00 (37% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $25.00 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $25.00 (37% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $25.00 (37% off)
- Wal-Mart
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $30.00 (50% off)
- Super Mario Odyssey - $30.00 (50% off)
- Splatoon 2 - $30.00 (50% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $30.00 (50% off)
- Super Mario Party - $30.00 (50% off)
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - $30.00 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Origins Collection - $30.00 (50% off)
- Zombieland: Double Tap Roadtrip - $25.00 (60% off)
- Street Outlaws: The List - $25.00 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 - $25.00 (33% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $25.00 (33% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $25.00 (33% off)
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled - $25.00 (33% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $25.00 (33% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $25.00 (33% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $25.00 (33% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission - $25.00 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - $20.00 (50% off)
- Paw Patrol On a Roll - $20.00 (50% off)
- American Ninja Warrior - $20.00 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $20.00 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle - $20.00 (50% off)
- Friday the 13th The Game: Ultimate Slasher Edition - $20.00 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.00 (60% off)
- Carnival Games - $15.00 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $15.00 (60% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $15.00 (60% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $15.00 (60% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $15.00 (60% off)
- The LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $15.00 (60% off)
New deals may emerge in the days ahead, so make sure and check this space for updated deals. We will add any new Nintendo Switch deals that pop up, all the way through Black Friday 2019 on November 29.
