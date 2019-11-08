ShackStream: Need for Speed Heat Today's episode of the ShackStream flips the switch on the NOS and drifts into a neon oblivion.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode puts us back on the mean streets of the Need for Speed universe. Following some less-than-stellar outings for the franchise in recent years, EA is back with another attempt at recreating the magic of classic titles like Need for Speed Underground and Most Wanted.

Expect lots of hip hop, tire squealing, double-clutching, and nonsensical revenge plots. Today’s ShackStream can only live life a quarter-mile at the time.

The fun kicks off at 2:45 PM ET (11:45 AM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

