Pick and eat 4 species of berry in Red Dead Redemption 2 Complete the Herbalist 2 challenge to pick and eat 4 species of berry in Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you get serious about the challenges in Red Dead Redemption 2, you start to get into some very involved activities in the game. One that has always troubled me was the Herbalist 2 challenge step, which requires players to pick and eat 4 species of berry in Red Dead Redemption 2. Today, I’m going to make this easy for you, although prepare to spend some time on your horse.

First, credit to MauroDiogo on the Red Dead Redemption 2 subreddit for helping with these locations. I’ve taken his groundwork and provided a more user-friendly experience that includes better map images from the RDR2 Map site and my own on-location screens for players once they get close.

Red Raspberry location

Find a Red Raspberry just northeast of your camp at Horseshoe Overlook near Valentine. Look at the in-game map to see Twin Stack Pass written on it. You’re headed to the W in Twin. If you have never picked a Raspberry before, pick it and then open your satchel and eat it from there.

Blackberry location

Find a Blackberry bush in Big Valley, northwest of Strawberry. Look for the B in Big on the map, then head northwest. I was only able to find one bush at this location, and it was just slightly off the road. There can be a lot of predators in this area, so be careful and always keep a gun equipped.

Wintergreen Berry location

The Wintergreen Berry can be found north-northwest of the Owanjila lake. The lake is west of Strawberry. Follow the road north, then duck off the left side of the road as the road and river begin to separate. This is prime Cougar and Grizzly Bear territory, so keep a weapon equipped for protection.

Evergreen Huckleberry

The Evergreen Huckleberry can be found northwest of Saint Denis, right by the N in the word Lemoyne written on the in-game map. Look for the main road that splits the N and E in Lemoyne and find the Evergreen Huckleberry on the north side of the road. Watch out for American Alligators.

