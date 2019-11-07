ShackStream: Death Stranding Today's episode of the ShackStream straps some crates to its back and attempts to climb some wet mountains.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode is a big one. After years of anticipation and hype have been building, we finally get a hands-on look at Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding.

We will assume the role of a simple man with a simple plan: delivering the goods and attempting to reconnect the country after an event known as Death Stranding. At least, I think that’s what the game is about. Reviews have been live for a week and I’ve had access to the game for a while now and, even if you had a gun to my head, I could not begin to explain to you what is actually going on. Awesome.

The fun kicks off at 12:30 PM ET (09:30 AM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

