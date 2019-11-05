ShackStream: Red Dead Redemption 2 comes to the PC Today's episode of the ShackStream hits the open country with Rockstar's sprawling western epic.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode comes a little earlier in the day than normal to get an early look at the PC version of Rockstar Games’.Red Dead Redemption 2.

We dive in deep to find out what has been changed from the console versions that launched just over a year ago and if seeing horse genitals at uncapped frame rates was worth the extended wait. Spoilers: I’ll bet that it is.

The fun kicks off at 8:30 AM ET (05:30 AM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

