Xur's location and wares for November 1, 2019 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur's location is, as well as what wares he has for sell in Destiny 2 on November 1, 2019.

It’s Friday again, Guardians. That means it is time to dive into Destiny 2 and visit Xur as he makes his weekly visit, bringing some sweet Exotic gear with him. If you’re looking to figure out where Xur is hiding this week, then we can help. We’ll also outline what he has for sale, so you know what’s worth buying and what you should avoid.

To find Xur this week, players are going to want to make their way over to the barge in Watcher's Grave on Nessus. Here you’ll be able to find the weekly Exotic merchant waiting with his newest set of wares. Make sure you have plenty of Legendary Shards and then head over to visit him and pick up anything you don’t have.

Xur can be found on the Barge in Watcher's Grave on Nessus.

As always, each item holds the same price as it did the week before, and Xur has at least one item for each class, so everyone should be able to find something. This week Xur has the following items available to purchase.

Vigilance Wing Exotic Pulse Rifle - 29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Pants Exotic Hunter Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Peacekeepers Exotic Titan Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Nezarec's Sin Exotic Warlock Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Fated Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

If there’s anything you don’t have, go ahead and grab it, even if you just plan on scrapping it for an upgrade to something you already have. This will allow you to continue building up your collection, in case that item ever becomes useful in a future update. You can also grab a Fated Engram if you already have everything else. This will give you a chance to get an Exotic you don’t already have.

Now that you know Xur’s location and what wares he has to offer this week, head back over to our complete Destiny 2 guide for more in-depth guides, like our guide on how to unlock more finishers, a new move added with the Shadowkeep expansion.