WoW 2019 Arena World Championship: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch

The WoW 2019 Arena World Championship will the best PvP players in all of World of Warcraft at BlizzCon. Shacknews has everything you need to know.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Only one team can be recognized as the best PvP players in World of Warcraft. The best three-person PvP Arena teams in the world will converge in Anaheim, CA at this year's BlizzCon, as Blizzard marches to the end of the 2019 Arena World Championship. Shacknews is here to brush you up on everything you need to know.

Photo credit: Carlton Beener for Blizzard Entertainment

How much is the 2019 Arena World Championship prize pool?

The 2019 Arena World Championship prize pool is $330,000. This is a combination of $250,000 from Blizzard Entertainment, along with funds from the Worlds of Warcraft community via purchases of special in-game items. The top eight teams will all earn prize money, with the allocation amounts currently unknown.

2019 Arena World Championship Schedule

Teams have been placed in a eight-team bracket, with all teams qualifying from North America, Europe, China, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. This will be a double elimination tournament, with matches contested in a best-of-three format. The Grand Finals will be a best-of-five format.

Here is the tournament bracket:

2019 Arena World Championship bracket

And here is the full schedule, with all matches taking place on Saturday, November 2:

  • Lower Match 1: 10AM PT
  • Lower Match 2: 11:15AM PT
  • Upper Final: 12:30PM PT
  • Lower Quarterfinal 1: 1:45PM PT
  • Lower Quarterfinal 2: 3PM PT
  • Lower Semifinal: 4:15PM PT
  • Lower Final: 5:30PM PT
  • Grand Finals: 6:45PM PT

If you're looking to watch the action, you can jump in either through the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket or for free through the Warcraft Twitch channel. Twitch will also be broadcasting the 2019 Arena World Championship in multiple languages. Check out the World of Warcraft website for more information.

How to watch the 2019 Arena World Championship VODs

Blizzard will regularly update the World of Warcraft YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

