WoW 2019 Arena World Championship: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch The WoW 2019 Arena World Championship will the best PvP players in all of World of Warcraft at BlizzCon. Shacknews has everything you need to know.

Only one team can be recognized as the best PvP players in World of Warcraft. The best three-person PvP Arena teams in the world will converge in Anaheim, CA at this year's BlizzCon, as Blizzard marches to the end of the 2019 Arena World Championship. Shacknews is here to brush you up on everything you need to know.

Photo credit: Carlton Beener for Blizzard Entertainment

How much is the 2019 Arena World Championship prize pool?

The 2019 Arena World Championship prize pool is $330,000. This is a combination of $250,000 from Blizzard Entertainment, along with funds from the Worlds of Warcraft community via purchases of special in-game items. The top eight teams will all earn prize money, with the allocation amounts currently unknown.

2019 Arena World Championship Schedule

Teams have been placed in a eight-team bracket, with all teams qualifying from North America, Europe, China, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. This will be a double elimination tournament, with matches contested in a best-of-three format. The Grand Finals will be a best-of-five format.

Here is the tournament bracket:

And here is the full schedule, with all matches taking place on Saturday, November 2:

Lower Match 1: 10AM PT

Lower Match 2: 11:15AM PT

Upper Final: 12:30PM PT

Lower Quarterfinal 1: 1:45PM PT

Lower Quarterfinal 2: 3PM PT

Lower Semifinal: 4:15PM PT

Lower Final: 5:30PM PT

Grand Finals: 6:45PM PT

If you're looking to watch the action, you can jump in either through the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket or for free through the Warcraft Twitch channel. Twitch will also be broadcasting the 2019 Arena World Championship in multiple languages. Check out the World of Warcraft website for more information.

How to watch the 2019 Arena World Championship VODs

Blizzard will regularly update the World of Warcraft YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand.