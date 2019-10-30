WoW Mythic Dungeon Invitational Finals 2019: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch The WoW Mythic Dungeon Invitational Global Finals will crown the best WoW dungeon-crawling team in the world at BlizzCon. Shacknews has everything you need to know.

The best teams in World of Warcraft are getting together to join the Mythic Dungeon Invitational Global Finals at this year's BlizzCon. As the Anaheim Convention Center crowd looks on, these teams will look to race to the finish first, completing some of WoW's most challenging dungeons and taking home a big cash prize in the process. Shacknews is here to brush you up on everything you need to know.

How much is the WoW Mythic Dungeon Invitational Global Finals 2019 prize pool?

The WoW Mythic Dungeon Invitational prize pool is $330,000. This is a combination of $250,000 from Blizzard Entertainment, along with funds from the Worlds of Warcraft community via purchases of special in-game items. The top six teams will all earn prize money, with the allocation amounts currently unknown.

WoW Mythic Dungeon Invitational Global Finals 2019 Schedule

Teams have been placed in a six-team bracket, based on their point totals in their division during the MDI Cups, which took place throughout the Spring and Summer seasons. This will be a double elimination tournament, with matches contested in a best-of-three format. The Grand Finals will be a best-of-five format. Tournament play will be contested on special realms and accounts provided by Blizzard.

Here is the tournament bracket:

And here is the full schedule, with all matches taking place on Friday, November 1:

Lower Match 1: 12:15PM PT

Lower Match 2: 1:30PM PT

Upper Final: 2:45PM PT

Lower Semifinal: 4PM PT

Lower Final: 5:15PM PT

Grand Finals: 6:30PM PT

If you're looking to watch the action, you can jump in either through the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket or for free through the Warcraft Twitch channel. Twitch will also be broadcasting the WoW Mythic Dungeon Invitational Global Finals in multiple languages. Check out the World of Warcraft website for more information.

How to watch the WoW Mythic Dungeon Invitational Global Finals 2019 VODs

Blizzard will regularly update the World of Warcraft YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand.