When will Ghoul Trooper return to the Fortnite item shop? Could we be on the brink of the return of one of Fortnite's rarest skins?

In the two years following its release, Fortnite has built quite an identity and sense of style centered around its colorful cosmetics. From skins, to emotes, wraps, and more, there’s quite a collection of items for players to collect. The majority of these items can only be purchased from the item shop, where cosmetics are cycled in and out on a daily basis. Some cosmetics make the rounds in the item shop more often than others and some have only made a handful of appearances.

As a common trend with ongoing online titles like Fortnite, the developers like to spruce things up with seasonal events throughout the year. These events see special cosmetics along with redesigns throughout the map. This being the third year of celebrating Halloween in Fortnite, spooky skins and outfits have been hitting the item shop over the past week, but there’s still one skin in particular on everybody’s mind.

When will Ghoul Trooper return?

Initially released on October 27, 2017 as apart of the first Fortnitemares event, the Ghoul Trooper has become one of Fortnites most highly coveted skins. This is due to the fact that the skin has not been available since its last spin in the item shop all the way back on November 28, 2017. This is in spite of the fact that there was also an iteration of Fortnitemares in 2018. All of that being said, this zombified version of the Ramirez skin may finally be making its return.

It’s been heavily speculated that we’ll see the return of the Ghoul Trooper skin before the conclusion of Fortnitemares 2019. Epic Games may have done all but confirm this with a social media post made earlier today. The tweet simply reads “soon” and features a hand bursting through the ground and out of a grave. This arm belongs to none other than the cartoonish zombie known as Ghoul Trooper. We expect the skin to become available when the shop cycles over at 8PM EST on October 30th.

This is similar to how everything went down in 2018 with the return of the Skull Trooper. Do you plan on purchasing Ghoul Trooper when it hits the shop?