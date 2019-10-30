Dragon Age 4 release date could be later than 2022 Looks like the next Dragon Age game is still a ways away.

Dragon Age 4 is still coming, according to BioWare. It just might take a little longer than expected.

We haven't heard much about the latest entry in the "other" RPG series from BioWare (not Mass Effect), but there's still a new Dragon Age in the works.

We first heard a bit more about when we might finally be able to see it during EA's Q2 F72020 earnings report. After discussing Anthem and upcoming changes surrounding it, CFO Blake Jorgensen said “You know, Dragon Age [is] out there, and we talked about it publicly that it’s in the works and probably comes after fiscal [20]22."

The end of FY2022 comes in March 2022, but that statement means we could even see the title arrive after that, perhaps in 2023. It appears its true release date is still very much up in the air. So at this point, we're unfortunately still not sure when to expect the game out.

The last time we heard about Dragon Age was with the Dread Wolf Rises teaser, which debuted during the 2018 Game Awards. We still have yet to receive any meaningful updates beyond that. Hopefully, there's some sort of new update or information at all to expect about the game, because it's now been quite some time since we've heard anything else.

BioWare, that's our one request for the end of 2019: can you let us know when we might see more information about the new Dragon Age, at least? You don't have to commit to a release date or anything, but this would certainly be a good start.