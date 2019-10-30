Call of Duty: Modern Warfare racked up $600 million in three days Modern Warfare is doing quite well for itself, and it's raking in the cash as early as three days after its official launch.

It looks like people really like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – or at the very least, they're curious about what it's like.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare amassed over $600 million in sell-through in its first three days following release. The news comes by way of publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward. This puts it ahead of any other Call of Duty game's sales in its first three days this console generation. It's also now the best-selling new premium game release of 2019 as well as the biggest selling digital opening in Activision history.

"Call of Duty is once again the top selling new premium game of the year, proving the enduring nature of the franchise across console, PC, mobile, and esports,” said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in a statement. “In its first three days of release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare more than doubled the box office opening of Joker.”

"Through the first three days, Modern Warfare has more total players and total hours played than any Call of Duty opening release in the last six years. More importantly, our players are having a great time playing. Congratulations to Infinity Ward and all our teams involved on an incredible game and its spectacular launch. We also want to thank the community for your incredible support. The launch of Modern Warfare is only the start. There’s much more to come," said Activision president Rob Kostich.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Have you given it a try yet? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!