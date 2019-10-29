New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

9to5 Elon - Episode 05: Tesla Q3 2019 Earnings Reaction

The gang is back after an extended hiatus for the show. Please take a look.
Asif Khan
1

The gang has finally reassembled just in time to react to Tesla's Q3 2019 earnings release and a bunch of other stuff. Check it out!

On this episode, the gang talks about the following topics:

Tony and Sara's 18” stock tire repair
Cali wild fires
Elon’s private eye and being cash poor, meme rich
Making the Model Y
Starlink
Gigafactory 4
TSLA stock jump
Shorts descent into madness
Earnings report details
Tesla cyber truck
Emission credits
Underestimated Tesla Energy business
Free EV city parking
Tesla Software v10 upgrades
YouTube, Netflix, and Cuphead
Panic in the markets
Stock signals

If video podcasts aren't your jam, we have the podcast up on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Stitcher. Episodes should go live on Mondays, except today due to technical difficulties.

Please let us know if you have any suggestions for the show or any topics you would like us to discuss on a future 9to5 Elon episode. You can reach us on Twitter @TeslaFudge @Long_Elon and @technosucks.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

