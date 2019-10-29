The gang has finally reassembled just in time to react to Tesla's Q3 2019 earnings release and a bunch of other stuff. Check it out!
On this episode, the gang talks about the following topics:
Tony and Sara's 18” stock tire repair
Cali wild fires
Elon’s private eye and being cash poor, meme rich
Making the Model Y
Starlink
Gigafactory 4
TSLA stock jump
Shorts descent into madness
Earnings report details
Tesla cyber truck
Emission credits
Underestimated Tesla Energy business
Free EV city parking
Tesla Software v10 upgrades
YouTube, Netflix, and Cuphead
Panic in the markets
Stock signals
If video podcasts aren't your jam, we have the podcast up on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Stitcher. Episodes should go live on Mondays, except today due to technical difficulties.
Please let us know if you have any suggestions for the show or any topics you would like us to discuss on a future 9to5 Elon episode. You can reach us on Twitter @TeslaFudge @Long_Elon and @technosucks.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, 9to5 Elon - Episode 05: Tesla Q3 2019 Earnings Reaction