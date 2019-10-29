9to5 Elon - Episode 05: Tesla Q3 2019 Earnings Reaction

The gang has finally reassembled just in time to react to Tesla's Q3 2019 earnings release and a bunch of other stuff. Check it out!

On this episode, the gang talks about the following topics:

Tony and Sara's 18” stock tire repair

Cali wild fires

Elon’s private eye and being cash poor, meme rich

Making the Model Y

Starlink

Gigafactory 4

TSLA stock jump

Shorts descent into madness

Earnings report details

Tesla cyber truck

Emission credits

Underestimated Tesla Energy business

Free EV city parking

Tesla Software v10 upgrades

YouTube, Netflix, and Cuphead

Panic in the markets

Stock signals

If video podcasts aren't your jam, we have the podcast up on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Stitcher. Episodes should go live on Mondays, except today due to technical difficulties.

Please let us know if you have any suggestions for the show or any topics you would like us to discuss on a future 9to5 Elon episode. You can reach us on Twitter @TeslaFudge @Long_Elon and @technosucks.