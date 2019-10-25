Mewtwo for Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee coming to Best Buy for free Why put in the work to catch Mewtwo in Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee when Best Buy will just give him to you for free?

The next major incarnation of the Pokemon franchise is a month away from release, but what if you're still catching up on the last big Pokemon game on Nintendo Switch? Maybe you're still running through Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu or Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee. You've likely faced off against Psychic-type powerhouse Mewtwo, but maybe you haven't been able to catch him. Maybe you don't want to put the work into catching him, but are also eager to add him to your collection. Best Buy is ready to make your wish a reality in November.

Best Buy will offer up the legendary Psychic-type Mewtwo from November 4-14. In order to claim one for yourself, you're going to need the Pokemon Pass app for either your iPhone or your Android device. The Pokemon Pass will grant users a code that can be redeemed in their copies or Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu or Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee. Here are the instructions, straight from the Pokemon website:

Claim your code from Best Buy. Launch your copy of Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee. Select Communicate. Select Mystery Gifts. Select Get With Code/Password and enter your code.

Mewtwo will then appear in your Pokemon party or inside one of your Pokemon Boxes. He'll be at Level 70 and have the moves Amnesia, Psychic, Teleport, and Recover.

This Best Buy giveaway is interesting timing, given that Pokemon Sword & Shield are both set to release on Nintendo Switch in just a few weeks. There's no word on whether it will be possible to take Mewtwo along to your copy of the new hotness, which would be an important detail given some of the limitations on importing past Pokemon. The door might be open for this import in the future, so just to be safe, you may want to claim your Mewtwo while you have the chance during this ten-day window. Pokemon Sword & Shield are set to release on November 15, which is the day after the Best Buy Mewtwo giveaway comes to a close.