ShackStream: Wrestling with glitches Today's episode of the ShackStream hits the squared circle with 2K's newest WWE game. We are sure it will all go smoothly.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode aims to shine a light on the recently-released WWE 2K20. The game has already earned quite the reputation on social media over the last week, but we feel like a closer look is warranted.

As is tradition, the PC version of the game will be our focus, as we tape up, lace our boots, and apply copious amounts of baby oil to our spray-tanned pecs. Expect lots of stretching, pulling, grunting, and slamming. Gimme a hell yeah!

The fun kicks off at 4:30 PM ET (01:30 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

