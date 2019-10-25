Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 25: NBA 2K20 tips off

The NBA has tipped off this season and there have already been some incredible games to open the 2019-20 campaign. The Battle of Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers will be a game to remember for quite a while. And as one might imagine, some people might be in the mood for some basketball. In an effort to appeal to those folks, 2K appears to be slashing the price on NBA 2K20 for the first time. The game is 30 percent off right now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, for anyone interested.
Elsewhere, Halloween continues and while the PlayStation Halloween Sale is still rolling on strong, Xbox is jumping into the fray with its Shocktober sale. Look for the scariest games, along some of the best recent releases, to join the big Xbox sale. And if you're looking for a few indie gems, check out Nintendo, which is offering up the Outlast series and the Amnesia Collection on Switch.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Tembo the Badass Elephant - FREE!
- Friday the 13th: The Game - FREE!
- NBA 2K20 - $40.19 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack - $23.99 (40% off)
- Rage 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $20.09 (33% off)
- Fortnite: Save the World Standard Founders Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- State of Decay 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus - $29.99 (50% off)
- Anthem - $19.79 (67% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $35.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 (w/Red Orbs) - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Prey - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $7.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division Franchise Bundle - $24.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $20.99 (30% off)
- Hitman 2 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Rage 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $17.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- Just Cause 4 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.49 (35% off)
- Okami HD - $13.99 (30% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $13.19 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $23.99 (40% off)
- Trials Rising - $14.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $29.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - $19.99 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $40.19 (33% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- The Last of Us Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- MLB The Show 19 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dauntless: Royal Steel Weapon Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $35.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $40.19 (33% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $18.74 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $19.99 (20% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $19.49 (33% off)
- Outlast 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $7.49 (70% off)
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $23.99 (20% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $20.09 (30% off)
- Slender: The Arrival - $4.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $14.99 (50% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman: The Enemy Within - $7.49 (50% off)
- Batman: The Telltale Series - $7.49 (50% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third The Full Package - $23.99 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.99 (70% off)
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Torchlight II - $15.99 (20% off)
- Way of the Passive Fist - $3.74 (75% off)
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered - $17.49 (50% off)
- Observer - $10.49 (67% off)
- Mutant Mudds Collection - $1.49 (90% off)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment - $4.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $18.74 (30% off)
Wii U
- SteamWorld Heist - $4.49 (67% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.99 (70% off)
- The Bridge - $2.79 (62% off)
Xbox 360
The following games are a part of Xbox 360 Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge - FREE!
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger - $5.24 (65% off)
- Prey - $3.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row IV - $8.74 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox 360 games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox 360 users. Xbox Live Gold users may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Dead Space 3 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation - $9.99 (80% off)
- Dead Rising - $5.99 (80% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings - $2.99 (85% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 - $6.59 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas - $7.49 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
PlayStation 3
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Darkness II - $7.99 (80% off)
- Alien Isolation - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dead Island Franchise Pack - $5.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare - $7.49 (50% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo 3DS
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Heist - $4.49 (67% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.69 (67% off)
- Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop - $14.99 (50% off)
PlayStation Vita
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Claire Extended Cut - $2.99 (80% off)
- Lara Croft GO - $2.49 (75% off)
- Home - $2.49 (50% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
