The Air Force is hosting a livestream as a way to connect with younger Airmen Chief Master Sgt. Of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright will host a livestream tonight in an attempt to communicate with younger Airmen through video games.

It looks like the Air Force is doing all it can to try to reach out and build up resiliency in today’s Airmen, as the group has announced that it will be holding a livestream today with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright.

For those not in the know with how the Air Force hierarchy works, CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright is a very high ranking Officer in the Air Force, and he serves as personal advisor to the Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Air Force on all issues pertaining to welfare, morale, readiness, and proper utilization in the Air Force. In layman terms, he’s a very important person and one that many younger Airmen don’t get the chance to sit down and talk with throughout their careers.

As such, it’s a big deal that CMSAF Wright will appear on the Air Force’s livestream tonight, and it’s definitely one that will be worth tuning into. According to the official report shared by the Air Force’s Public Affairs, three Airmen will join CMSAF Wright on the livestream to talk about a variety of things. Meanwhile, those joining in the chat will be able to ask questions, which will be fielded to the Airmen and CMSAF Wright in realtime.

This marks the first time that a high-ranking official has joined the livestream, and those looking to attend it can head over to the ACC Public Affairs YouTube channel and tune in from 2 PM EDT to 4 PM EDT. We’ve included a link above for easy finding.

The three Airmen joining CMSAF Wright include Staff Sgt. Cody Dickson, Airman 1st Class Chris Villafane, and Airman 1st Class Devyn Anderson. For more on these three Airmen and their areas of operation, head over to the original post on the ACC website.

It’s good to see the Air Force trying new things to connect with younger Airmen in a time when things have changed quite a bit from the static news releases that used to rule our news cycles. Also, a big thanks to Dr Knee on the Chatty for bringing this event to our attention.