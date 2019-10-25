The Air Force is hosting a livestream as a way to connect with younger Airmen
Chief Master Sgt. Of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright will host a livestream tonight in an attempt to communicate with younger Airmen through video games.
It looks like the Air Force is doing all it can to try to reach out and build up resiliency in today’s Airmen, as the group has announced that it will be holding a livestream today with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright.
For those not in the know with how the Air Force hierarchy works, CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright is a very high ranking Officer in the Air Force, and he serves as personal advisor to the Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Air Force on all issues pertaining to welfare, morale, readiness, and proper utilization in the Air Force. In layman terms, he’s a very important person and one that many younger Airmen don’t get the chance to sit down and talk with throughout their careers.
As such, it’s a big deal that CMSAF Wright will appear on the Air Force’s livestream tonight, and it’s definitely one that will be worth tuning into. According to the official report shared by the Air Force’s Public Affairs, three Airmen will join CMSAF Wright on the livestream to talk about a variety of things. Meanwhile, those joining in the chat will be able to ask questions, which will be fielded to the Airmen and CMSAF Wright in realtime.
This marks the first time that a high-ranking official has joined the livestream, and those looking to attend it can head over to the ACC Public Affairs YouTube channel and tune in from 2 PM EDT to 4 PM EDT. We’ve included a link above for easy finding.
The three Airmen joining CMSAF Wright include Staff Sgt. Cody Dickson, Airman 1st Class Chris Villafane, and Airman 1st Class Devyn Anderson. For more on these three Airmen and their areas of operation, head over to the original post on the ACC website.
It’s good to see the Air Force trying new things to connect with younger Airmen in a time when things have changed quite a bit from the static news releases that used to rule our news cycles. Also, a big thanks to Dr Knee on the Chatty for bringing this event to our attention.
-
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, The Air Force is hosting a livestream as a way to connect with younger Airmen
-
-
-
-
-
-
The military isn't designed to make everyone equals. It's designed to have a chain of command and that intrinsically requires ranks and echelons of leaders. The segregation of enlisted (including NCO's) and officers (including warrants) helps separates the tasks of leading and accomplishing the tasks in support of the mission which is everyone's common goal. It's like the saying goes, the military is there to defend democracy, not practice it.
As much as leadership can be given it must also be earned with the respect and confidence by subordinates. Leaders must be able to balance their approach and if they fail at their jobs their leaders take action on behalf of their subordinates. NCO's are the backbone of the military and they get a lot of training, more so than most other countries, to do their duties to lead and train. Officers have to worry about developing plans and anticipating the 2nd and 3rd order of effects.
Historically you needed a college degree to be an officer and enlisted didn't have advanced education. There was a lot of difference between the ranks then but things have evolved a lot since. Now we have larger shares of enlisted who hold the same level of degrees or better than officers but they prefer to work in the thick of it rather than deal with the bureaucracy so enlisted stay in that track or if they can go warrant officer where they get paid close to officer grade pay but don't have to deal with as much bureaucracy allowing them to focus on being subject matter experts (and having a leg up on trust from enlisted as warrant officers generally were prior enlisted). Ultimately, there is a path to advance in rank in ways that didn't exist before. And with a higher educated enlisted ranks, we have enlisted who are empowered to lead and take the initiative rather than wait for orders like a very top down "Soviet style" leadership model.
The Army calls this "Mission Command" and it involves developing the goals and endstate that is understood up and down the ranks and gives the most freedom to execute that plan to the lowest levels. Commanders give their intent and everything moves down as leaders take action in their roles to support completion of the mission whether they work in maneuver, fires, logistics, intelligence, communications, etc as enablers for their lower echelons. Admiral McRaven (ret.) I heard him talk before about different leadership styles and he favors the "Servant-Leader" model where leaders work to support what their personnel by understanding their requirements and develop that into new training, equipment, doctrine, facilities, and more to accomplish the mission. There's a lot of responsibility that comes with leadership.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
and so many errors in the article.
Not True - "This marks the first time that a high-ranking official has joined the livestream" (there have been general officers on this stream, playing games)
Not True - "CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright is a very high ranking Officer" (he is enlisted, not a commissioned officer)
Not Accurate - "all issues pertaining to welfare, morale, readiness, and proper utilization in the Air Force" (his charge is those things, but mainly as they relate to the enlisted corps.)