The Outer Worlds is on just about everyone’s radar right now. The new RPG from Obsidian Entertainment has been getting great reviews, including from Shacknews. For some gamers, though, time is a problem. They need to know what they’re signing up for when the buy a game, either because they don’t have too much time, or they need to ensure they’re getting great value for their money. Today, I’ll help you decide either way by telling you how long The Outer Worlds is.

How long to beat The Outer Worlds?

The Outer Worlds is likely to take players at least 24 hours to beat, and that’s on the very low end of the estimates. To be done within 24 hours, players would need to skip numerous side quests and likely duck out of quite a few dialogue options as they play. However, 24 hours total play time is doable.

A more realistic estimate for how long it takes to beat The Outer Worlds is 40 hours. This would be enough time to complete most of the side quests and engage in most of the dialogue options. This, however, is still not an estimate for leaving no stone unturned.

If you’re planning to explore every room in every building, I would say that a single play through of The Outer Worlds could take up to 50 hours. This is for the person who reads all the terminals, accesses all the secret doors, reads through every dialogue option, and completes every side quest.

The catch with The Outer Worlds is that one play through isn’t nearly enough. There are simply too many ways to complete the game. Guns blazing is an option, but so is stealth. Maybe you want to use brains over brawn, in which case you could try to talk your way through the game. There are alternate endings to consider, meaning that even if you play through guns blazing, you might want to do so again to see things play out differently. I wouldn’t be surprised to see dedicated players get three to four runs out of The Outer Worlds, which could lead to well over 100 hours of total play time.

