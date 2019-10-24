All Bloody Harvest challenges in Borderlands 3 All of Borderlands 3's Bloody Harvest challenges have been revealed. Here's what you'll need to know.

With the Bloody Harvest Halloween event set to kick off in Borderlands 3 today, many have been preparing to dive back into the game and try out the Spooktacular time that Gearbox has put together. Ahead of today’s update (set to arrive by 3 PM PT), a set of challenges for Bloody Harvest has become available via the menu for some users. We’ve compiled a list of all the challenges below so that you know exactly what you need to complete during the limited-time event.

All Bloody Harvest challenges in Borderlands 3

If you’re planning on completing as much of the Bloody Harvest event as you can during its time, then you’re going to want to have a grip on all the challenges. Thankfully, we’ve broken them all down in one easy-to-find place, so take a look at the list below to see what’s coming with the update.

There are a total of 15 new challenges coming to Borderlands 3.

An Eye for Quality Hecktoplasm - Defeat 20 Loot Ghosts

Chaotic Good Cleric - Defeat 500 Ghosts with Mayhem Mode active

Charon’s Toll - Collect 50 pieces of loot from Bloody Harvest

Easy as Pumpkin Pie - Complete and solve the Pumpkin Puzzle

El Compeon Fantasmal - Defeat Haunted El Dragon Jr

Exorcist - Defeat 150 Haunted Badass enemies

Friends Don’t Die - Defeat the Haunted Demoskaggon

Heckraiser - Loot a Blood Harvest Legendary item

I am Rakkman! - Defeat the Haunted Rakkman

Lawful Good Cleric - Defeat 250 Ghosts

My Boss Has Been Ghosting Me All Week - Defeat Captain Haunt

Nate’s Hostile - Defeat Haunted Borman Nates

Pumpkin Spiced - Equip 3 pieces of loot from Bloody Harvest at the same time

Reap What You Sow, Bro - Defeat Captain Haunt with a gun from Bloody Harvest

Snowball’s Chance in Heck - Defeat 100 Haunted enemies with Cryo damage in the Heck Hole

As you can see, each of the challenges available in Bloody Harvest will challenge players while giving them things to work towards. You’ll be able to complete each of the objectives while playing through the new area and event (and some challenges can even be completed multiple times to increase your ranking throughout the event).

Now that you know all of the Bloody Harvest challenges, head back over to our Borderlands 3 guide for even more assistance with the latest limited-time event to hit Gearbox Software's hit looter shooter series.