Borderlands 2 VR is now available for Steam users If you want to jump into Borderlands via the magic of virtual reality using a PC-based headset, now you can!

Borderlands 2 VR has now officially made it to PC via Steam.

While the virtual reality version of Borderlands 2 VR was previously available on PlayStation 4, now PC players can join in on the party. The news came by way of an official blog post, which clarified that official supported headsets include the Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S, and HTC Vive.

"Developed by Gearbox Software, Borderlands 2 VR brings the iconic world of Pandora to life like never before. Fans can virtually become a treasure-seeking Vault Hunter, grab 87 bazillion guns, and face off against the galaxy’s most charming psychopathic dictator, Handsome Jack, to free Pandora from the corrupt Hyperion Corporation," wrote Gearbox.

This particular version includes the BAMF DLC Pack, which adds 16 pieces of DLC to the base game. And speaking of BAMFs, you get the Bad Ass Mega Fun Time mechanic, which is essentially bullet time.

Previously, Ozzie Mejia tried out Borderlands 2 VR. Here's what he thought of it:

"Those looking for a faithful Borderlands 2 translation will unfortunately have to trade off a few existing features in exchange for these newer ones. For one thing, this looks to be a strictly solo experience, with no co-op on the horizon. Outside of that and the aiming system that takes some getting used to, this looks and feels very close to the base game, right down to the copious loot drops."

If a virtual reality paradise in which you become a Vault Hunter sounds like your jam, you can jump on Steam now and grab the game to play for yourself.