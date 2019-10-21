Surviving the Aftermath interview: Building a post-apocalyptic colony Surviving the Aftermath tasks players with building and operating a colony of survivors in harsh conditions. We speak with the developers at PDXCon 2019.

Post-apocalyptic games have been nearly done to death over the years. The same could be said of simulation titles. The folks behind the upcoming Surviving the Aftermath are betting that a combination of the genres will be a smash hit with players. Following a nuclear attack, the game tasks players with constructing and operating a colony comprised of survivors. Each colony has specialists that are apt at specific tasks that are needed to ensure the survival of the colony.

We got the opportunity to speak with employees of Iceflake Studios and Paradox Interactive, respectively the developer and publisher of Surviving the Aftermath, during the weekend at PDXCon 2019.

The official website for the game outlines some of the key features that players can expect from Surviving the Aftermath:

No Place Like Home

Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 50 unique buildings to handle everything from resource collection and farming to exploration and security. Don’t forget to construct the Gate to venture into the savage world beyond your colony.

Surviving Earth

Explore a vast procedurally generated world featuring six different biomes filled with exploitable resources, bandits, and more. Each environment has different conditions that will affect your colony’s survival. Stay vigilant: Natural disasters will put your survivors to the test.

Survival Is My Specialty

Recruit over 46 unique Specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony’s resources and production. Send them beyond the Gate on scientific missions, scavenger runs, and to fight bandits.

Expect The Unexpected

Life in the aftermath requires you to make moral choices. You may not be able to control everything in your colony, but how you respond to situations and emergent events will shape the character of your new civilization.

Mods

Surviving the Aftermath players can bring their own visions to life using Paradox Mods.

Those interested in the game can find it on Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Preview. The game is currently in early access. Stay tuned for updates on the official release date.

For a ton of coverage on gaming and technology, check out the Shacknews and GamerhubTV YouTube channels. There you'll find exclusive interviews, demos, and event coverage. You'll also find exclusive walkthroughs, gameplay videos, and more. Subscribe to both channels and stay tuned to Shacknews for gaming and tech updates.