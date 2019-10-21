Hitman 2 Halloween Escalation Contract strikes tomorrow When it comes to this Hitman 2 challenge, there are no tricks, just treats.

What's spookier than Agent 47 prowling around in a flamingo suit? Hitman 2's Halloween Escalation Contract, of course.

Starting tomorrow, Agent 47 can take on the new Halloween-themed contract, which will take place in Hawke's Bay (New Zealand). It will be available as a free content update for players who download the free Hitman 2 Starter Pack, which also comes with the Hawke's Bay location.

The in-game event will feature a brand new look for the area, including spooky skeletons, crows, pumpkins, and more. Anyone who completes the latest challenge will unlock both the Bat Shuriken and Tactical Wetsuit. That's not a bad haul, and certainly better than more candy that you didn't need anyway.

And if you like what you see of Hitman 2 and want to play more, you can snap up the Expansion Pass for $39.99. It comes with plenty of new goodies, like the Haven Island (Maldives) and New York (N.Y./U.S.) locations, new Sniper Assassin maps, challenges, missions, outfits, weapons and more. Alternatively, you could pick up the Hitman 2 Gold Edition to get everything.

If you're ready for a spooky, Hitman-laden Halloween, be sure to jump in tomorrow on October 22 when everything starts going down. Then come back and let us know how you enjoyed yourself with the first round of fun in the comments!