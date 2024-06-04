New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2 downtime and server maintenance schedule

Get your gaming schedule sorted by knowing the Destiny 2 server downtime and maintenance window in the lead up to Shadowkeep.
Sam Chandler
Bungie
Destiny 2 is going to undergo a bit of server maintenance, which always means some downtime. This scheduled outage is to usher in The Final Shape, the next major expansion for Bungie’s space-magic-infused title.

Last updated: June  4, 2024 @ 10:30 a.m. PT.

Destiny 2 downtime and server maintenance

Zavala stares at a computer screen, Ana Bray is in the background
Like Zavala, all you can do is stare at your screen and wait for the scheduled maintenance to conclude and the Destiny 2 servers to switch back online. You may also have an update to download - so keep an eye out for it!
Source: Bungie

To help you plan out your game time, Bungie has released a breakdown of the server maintenance window. This includes times players can expect certain things to take place, as well as notifications on what may or may not be working.

  • Monday, June 3, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET – Destiny 2 taken offline & The Final Shape preload starts
  • Tuesday, June 4, 2024 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET – Destiny 2 maintenance expected to conclude

10AM PT on Tuesday converted

  • 12PM CST Tuesday
  • 5PM GMT Tuesday
  • 6PM BST Tuesday
  • 10:30PM IST Tuesday
  • 1AM SGT Wednesday
  • 2AM JST Wednesday
  • 3AM AEST Wednesday
  • 5AM NSZT Wednesday

While the server maintenance is expected to last 25 hours, there’s a chance Destiny 2 could go back online sooner. Sometimes these updates go far smoother than a developer can predict which could result in Destiny 2 being available earlier in the morning. However, there’s also the chance something will go wrong, meaning the launch could be delayed.

Right now, there are only a few things players can do to prepare for the downtime. Keep your console or PC in a state of preparedness to download the update. Some may find that reseting will cause their systems to check Destiny 2 and locate the update. When the update is ready to download, get it done and then settle in.

When Destiny 2’s server maintenance window has ended, players will be able to log into Destiny 2. With a lot of players already, and more likely to be joining at the launch of a new expansion, there’s no doubt going to be an influx, so expect queues. Shacknews will be covering the release of the latest content drop extensively. To ensure you don’t miss out on the latest meta weapon guides and collectibles, check out the Destiny 2 guide page.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

