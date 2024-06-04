Destiny 2 downtime and server maintenance schedule Get your gaming schedule sorted by knowing the Destiny 2 server downtime and maintenance window in the lead up to Shadowkeep.

Destiny 2 is going to undergo a bit of server maintenance, which always means some downtime. This scheduled outage is to usher in The Final Shape, the next major expansion for Bungie’s space-magic-infused title.

Last updated: June 4, 2024 @ 10:30 a.m. PT.

Destiny 2 downtime and server maintenance

Like Zavala, all you can do is stare at your screen and wait for the scheduled maintenance to conclude and the Destiny 2 servers to switch back online. You may also have an update to download - so keep an eye out for it!

To help you plan out your game time, Bungie has released a breakdown of the server maintenance window. This includes times players can expect certain things to take place, as well as notifications on what may or may not be working.

Monday, June 3, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET – Destiny 2 taken offline & The Final Shape preload starts

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET – Destiny 2 maintenance expected to conclude

10AM PT on Tuesday converted

12PM CST Tuesday

5PM GMT Tuesday

6PM BST Tuesday

10:30PM IST Tuesday

1AM SGT Wednesday

2AM JST Wednesday

3AM AEST Wednesday

5AM NSZT Wednesday

While the server maintenance is expected to last 25 hours, there’s a chance Destiny 2 could go back online sooner. Sometimes these updates go far smoother than a developer can predict which could result in Destiny 2 being available earlier in the morning. However, there’s also the chance something will go wrong, meaning the launch could be delayed.

Right now, there are only a few things players can do to prepare for the downtime. Keep your console or PC in a state of preparedness to download the update. Some may find that reseting will cause their systems to check Destiny 2 and locate the update. When the update is ready to download, get it done and then settle in.

When Destiny 2’s server maintenance window has ended, players will be able to log into Destiny 2. With a lot of players already, and more likely to be joining at the launch of a new expansion, there’s no doubt going to be an influx, so expect queues. Shacknews will be covering the release of the latest content drop extensively. To ensure you don’t miss out on the latest meta weapon guides and collectibles, check out the Destiny 2 guide page.