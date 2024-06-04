Destiny 2 downtime and server maintenance schedule
Get your gaming schedule sorted by knowing the Destiny 2 server downtime and maintenance window in the lead up to Shadowkeep.
Destiny 2 is going to undergo a bit of server maintenance, which always means some downtime. This scheduled outage is to usher in The Final Shape, the next major expansion for Bungie’s space-magic-infused title.
Last updated: June 4, 2024 @ 10:30 a.m. PT.
Destiny 2 downtime and server maintenance
To help you plan out your game time, Bungie has released a breakdown of the server maintenance window. This includes times players can expect certain things to take place, as well as notifications on what may or may not be working.
- Monday, June 3, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET – Destiny 2 taken offline & The Final Shape preload starts
- Tuesday, June 4, 2024 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET – Destiny 2 maintenance expected to conclude
10AM PT on Tuesday converted
- 12PM CST Tuesday
- 5PM GMT Tuesday
- 6PM BST Tuesday
- 10:30PM IST Tuesday
- 1AM SGT Wednesday
- 2AM JST Wednesday
- 3AM AEST Wednesday
- 5AM NSZT Wednesday
While the server maintenance is expected to last 25 hours, there’s a chance Destiny 2 could go back online sooner. Sometimes these updates go far smoother than a developer can predict which could result in Destiny 2 being available earlier in the morning. However, there’s also the chance something will go wrong, meaning the launch could be delayed.
Right now, there are only a few things players can do to prepare for the downtime. Keep your console or PC in a state of preparedness to download the update. Some may find that reseting will cause their systems to check Destiny 2 and locate the update. When the update is ready to download, get it done and then settle in.
When Destiny 2’s server maintenance window has ended, players will be able to log into Destiny 2. With a lot of players already, and more likely to be joining at the launch of a new expansion, there’s no doubt going to be an influx, so expect queues. Shacknews will be covering the release of the latest content drop extensively. To ensure you don’t miss out on the latest meta weapon guides and collectibles, check out the Destiny 2 guide page.
