PC keyboard controls and key bindings - Monster Hunter World Brush up on the basic keyboard controls and key bindings PC players need to know to make the most out of Monster Hunter World.

Monster Hunter World has proven to be a huge success for Capcom, and the good times will only continue to roll as the game makes its way over to PCs via Steam. There will be a learning curve with the new keyboard control map, and some players will be curious to learn how well Monster Hunter World runs on PC, but the input layout for the latest version of Capcom's signature beast-slaying series isn't exactly far-out. Keep reading to learn all of the different keyboard controls and key bindings for the PC version of Monster Hunter World. We've updated this guide to include the new control scheme introduced with Monster Hunter: World Iceborne, so make sure you brush up on the new controls as quickly as possible.

Menu navigation PC controls for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Controls in Monster Hunter World aren't that complicated, but we have seen some fairly large changes come into play with the Iceborne update. As such, we've updated our PC controls guide to make use of all the new commands. All of these controls are based on the Type 1 setting. With the update to Iceborne, Monster Hunter World now automatically changes your controls based on the type of mouse you have. Because of this, some of the controls below that use MB4 or MB5 (Mouse Button 4 and Mouse Button 5) may be a bit different than your basic controls, so make sure you take a look at your own settings or head to the Training Area to test out the new control setup.

Menu Navigation Command Key Subkey Select Menu Item / Increase Value W Up Arrow Select Menu Item / Decrease Value S Down Arrow Select Menu Item (Left) A Left Arrow Select Menu Item (Right) D Right Arrow Confirm F Space Back / Cancel RMB Restock R Change Page (Left) Q Change Page (Right) E Change Tab / Status (Left) Z Change Tab / Status (Right) C Rotate Left 1 MB5 Rotate Right 3 MB4 Zoom In MMB Up Zoom Out MMB Down Toggle Wildlife or World Map N Use or Register Loadout / Cancel Animation X Push to Talk T

With the basic menu controls out of the way, let's take a look at the Item Box menu controls, something you'll want to memorize as quickly as possible.

Item Box Menu Controls Command Key Subkey Switch F Rearrange N Restock R Back RMB Auto-Sort TAB Move from Pouch to Box Shift Take Q Z Store E C

Next up is your Change Equipment Menu. Here are the current PC controls you need to be aware of.

Change Equipment Menu Controls Command Key Subkey Manage Loadouts X Confirm F Back RMB Rotate Left 1 Rotate Right 3 Skill Info Control Compare Shift

Melee and ranged combat controls for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Similar to the menu navigation controls, combat in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is fairly straightforward. Still, we've broken down the combat controls for PC into both melee and ranged weapon categories, as some of the basic commands do vary based on the weapon type you choose to use.

Melee Weapon Controls Command Key Subkey Move Forward W Move Left A Move Back S Move Right D Focus Camera / Select Target / Toggle Slinger Aim Q Dash (Press Once) / Sheathe Weapon Dash (Hold) / Sheathe Weapon Shift Crouch / Dodge Space Interact / Speak / Gather / Carve F Open Start Menu Esc H Wildlife Map M Display Chat Window Enter Surveyor Set F8 Normal Attack LMB Special Attack (With Weapon Drawn) / Fire Claw RMB Guard / Weapon Special Action / Fire Claw MB5 Display Weapon or Slinger Aim (Press Once) MMB Display Weapon or Slinger Aim (Hold) C Simultaneous Action MB4 Use Item / Sheathe Weapon E Display Items (Hold) / Reset Camera Ctrl Alt Browse Items Left (When Items are Displayed) MMB Up Browse Items Right (When Items are Displayed) MMB Down Browse Coatings Up (When items are Displayed) Up Arrow Browse Coatings Down (When items are Displayed) Down Arrow Browse Items Left MMB Up Left Arrow Browse Items Right MMB Down Right Arrow Browse Ammo/Coatings Up Up Arrow Browse Ammo/Coatings Down Down Arrow Use Radial Menu 1 F1 Use Radial Menu 2 F2 Use Radial Menu 3 F3 Use Radial Menu 4 F4 (Gamepad shortcut) Switch Radial Menu G Keyboard Shortcut Slot 1 1 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 2 2 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 3 3 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 4 4 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 5 5 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 6 6 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 7 7 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 8 8 Move Camera up O Move Camera Left K Move Camera Down L Move Camera Right ;

Now let's take a look at the ranged weapon controls in Monster Hunter World.

Ranged Weapon Controls Command Key Subkey Move Forward W Move Left A Move Back S Move Right D Focus Camera / Select Target / Toggle Slinger Aim Q Dash (Press Once) / Sheathe Weapon Dash (Hold) / Sheathe Weapon Shift Crouch / Dodge Space Interact / Speak / Gather / Carve F Open Start Menu Esc H Wildlife Map M Display Chat Window Enter Surveyor Set F8 Draw Weapon or Fire Ranged Weapon LMB Special Attack (With Weapon Drawn) / Fire Claw MB5 Reload / Apply or Remove Coating MB4 Display Weapon or Slinger Aim (Press Once) Display Weapon or Slinger Aim (Hold) RMB Melee Attack / Simultaneous Action C Use Item / Sheathe Weapon E Display Items (Hold) / Reset Camera Ctrl Alt Browse Items Left (When Items are Displayed) MMB Up Browse Items Right (When Items are Displayed) MMB Down Browse Coatings Up (When Items are Displayed) MB5 Browse Coatings Down (When Items are Displayed) MB4 Browse Items Left Left Arrow Browse Items Right Right Arrow Browse Ammo / Coatings Up MMB Up Up Arrow Browse Ammo / Coatings Down MMB Down Down Arrow Use Radial Menu 1 F1 Use Radial Menu 2 F2 Use Radial Menu 3 F3 Use Radial Menu 4 F4 (Gamepad Shortcut) Switch Radial Menu G Keyboard Shortcut Slot 1 1 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 2 2 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 3 3 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 4 4 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 5 5 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 6 6 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 7 7 Keyboard Shortcut Slot 8 8 Move Camera up O Move Camera Left K Move Camera Down L Move Camera Right ;

